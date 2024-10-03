Keenan Recycling Drives Heart with Smart Group’s Sustainability Goals for Pizza Hut Restaurants

A Pioneering Partnership in Sustainable Food Waste Management

Keenan Recycling, the UK’s leading provider of sustainable food waste management solutions, has celebrated a major achievement by securing its largest national food waste contract with Heart with Smart Group, the exclusive franchisee of Pizza Hut Restaurants in the UK. This partnership represents a significant step forward in the growth of both companies and reinforces their shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

A Nationwide Operation

Keenan Recycling now manages the collection of food waste from all Heart with Smart Group’s Pizza Hut Restaurants across the UK, covering locations from the Scottish Highlands to the southern coast of England. This widespread operation is part of their ongoing effort to divert food waste from landfill, showcasing their dedication to sustainability while maintaining high standards of service across the country.

Environmental Benefits

Since July 2024, Keenan Recycling has successfully collected 189 tonnes of food waste from Heart with Smart Group’s Pizza Hut restaurants. This achievement highlights their reliable and efficient waste management services.

To minimise their environmental impact, Keenan Recycling uses a fleet of diesel and HVO trucks, which has reduced CO2 emissions by six tonnes in just two months, thanks to their eco-conscious transport strategy.

Furthermore, by diverting 123 tonnes of food waste from landfill, Keenan has prevented the release of significant CO2 emissions. The captured CO2 has been used to generate renewable energy through anaerobic digestion (AD), producing enough clean energy to power 15 British homes for a full year.

Keenan Recycling’s commitment to environmental responsibility is reflected in every aspect of their operations, from the choice of transport to their innovative recycling methods.

A Collaborative Success

This partnership’s success is attributed to the hard work of Keenan Recycling’s team and the ongoing support from Heart with Smart Group.

Grant Keenan, Managing Director of Keenan Recycling, expressed his excitement: “This is a truly exciting moment for Keenan Recycling. Securing this national contract with Heart with Smart Group’s Pizza Hut Restaurants is a validation of our capabilities and a testament to the hard work of our team. We are proud to be partnering with such a well-known and respected brand to make a positive impact on the environment.”

Steve Packer, Chief Financial Officer of Heart with Smart Group, shared his enthusiasm: “The Heart with Smart Group are delighted to agree a direct national contract for all of our Pizza Hut Restaurants across the UK. As well as providing excellent service, the principles that Keenan display regarding the environmental impact of food waste are closely aligned with our own, and we are proud to partner with them in this important space.”

Aaron Oreschnick, Restaurant General Manager at Pizza Hut in Manchester, commended Keenan Recycling: “The food waste collection service has been top-notch. They are always on time, efficient, and professional. We’ve had no issues at all and are very happy with their work.”

Sustainability Commitment

Heart with Smart Group has been a leader in sustainability efforts, with an ambitious target to achieve net zero GHG emissions across its value chain by 2040. The company has already made great strides in reducing its carbon footprint, with an 80% reduction in food waste.

Key sustainability efforts from Heart with Smart Group include:

Food waste reduction: An 80% reduction in operational food waste since joining WRAP’s Courtauld 2025 initiative.

Effective methods for segregating recyclable materials and reducing overall waste.

Effective methods for segregating recyclable materials and reducing overall waste. Sustainable packaging: Switching from glass bottles to 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Switching from glass bottles to 100% recycled plastic bottles. Industry leadership: As a founding member of the Zero Carbon Forum, Heart with Smart Group works alongside other businesses to reduce carbon emissions.

A Proactive Approach to Food Waste

By partnering with Keenan Recycling, Heart with Smart Group is taking a proactive approach to food waste management. Their partnership ensures that environmental responsibility remains at the forefront of their operations.

A Sustainable Future for Food Waste Management

The collaboration between Keenan Recycling and Heart with Smart Group sets an exemplary model for sustainability in the business world. As the UK moves towards stricter food waste regulations in March 2025, Keenan Recycling is well-prepared to meet the growing needs of businesses across the nation.