EU Ensures Quality and Safety of Agri-Food Products with ‘Garden of Europe’ Campaign

The European Union has launched the “Garden of Europe” campaign, aimed at increasing market visibility and raising consumer awareness of Europe’s agri-food products both domestically and internationally.

Running until 2027, the campaign reaffirms the EU’s dedication to food safety and authenticity, ensuring that consumers enjoy premium-quality products that adhere to the highest global standards.

Focusing primarily on European kiwis from Greece and apples from Poland, the campaign targets countries such as Indonesia, India, and others, aiming to boost exports while showcasing the exceptional quality, safety standards, and nutritional benefits of these fruits.

The European Union is well-known for its stringent regulations in the production of agri-food products, as demonstrated by the rigorous safety and quality protocols applied to the cultivation of apples and kiwis.

EU kiwis and apples benefit from various quality assurance certifications, covering food safety, environmental practices, and the welfare of workers. These certifications guarantee compliance with stringent standards at every step of the production process.

Modern traceability systems are in place to track the journey of apples and kiwis from farm to consumer, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain.

Independent bodies conduct frequent inspections and audits to verify that safety and quality standards are maintained at all stages, from farming through to packaging and distribution.

Through its unwavering commitment to these standards, the EU ensures that apples and kiwis are not only safe to eat but also authentic.

The Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors are key beneficiaries of the ‘Garden of Europe’ campaign.

Learn more about the quality and safety of EU agri-food products and the “Garden of Europe” campaign at www.appleandkiwi.eu.