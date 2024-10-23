New Steakhouse and Rooftop Bar to Open in Iconic Hull Landmark

This November, Hull is preparing to welcome a new steakhouse and lounge that will showcase locally sourced Yorkshire produce, alongside rooftop cocktails and stunning riverside views in the Witham area.

One Steakhouse & Lounge is set to open inside a striking 1930s building, offering seating for 200 guests across a restaurant and cocktail bar. The building, a recognisable sight for those crossing North Bridge, has stood empty for nearly a decade but will soon come back to life.

The venue’s interior has undergone a complete transformation, featuring luxurious ground-floor dining, a cosy mezzanine, and a rooftop bar with spectacular views of the river.

Edison Motina, co-owner of One Steakhouse & Lounge, shared: “When I first saw the interior, I knew it had the potential to be a really vibrant place. The building has seen Hull through thick and thin and remains a key piece of the area’s history. It only felt right to show it the love it deserves and allow people from the present day to continue enjoying it.”

The steakhouse will focus heavily on serving high-quality, locally sourced produce with Mediterranean influences. Guests can expect a range of starters such as king scallops with belly pork, goat’s cheese paired with roasted peppers and balsamic reduction, and shell-on tiger prawns with garlic, chilli, and herb butter.

The highlight of the menu will be the selection of premium 32-day dry-aged steaks, sourced from Yorkshire farmers. This includes bone-in sharing cuts like the tomahawk and porterhouse, alongside individual favourites such as ribeye, T-bone, and fillet.

Edison added: “We decided early on to only serve locally sourced Yorkshire meat, which is something that is incredibly important to us. Our main aim has always been to offer the finest, freshest produce whilst supporting and celebrating our local farmers. I’m really proud of the menu our chefs put together.”

In addition to the dishes, there will be a diverse menu of handcrafted cocktails and wines to complement the dining experience.

One Steakhouse & Lounge is set to launch with an exclusive VIP night on Friday, 1st November, before opening to the public the following day. The restaurant and bar will operate seven days a week, and reservations can be made via the website. For more details, visit onesteakhouse.co.uk.