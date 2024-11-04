Türkiye’s first social gastronomy summit takes place in Adana

In October, Adana hosted Türkiye’s first-ever summit focused on social gastronomy and sustainable agriculture. This landmark event, held as part of the 8th International Taste of Adana Festival, was organised under the support of the Adana Governor’s Office in collaboration with the Social Gastronomy Movement (SGM), based in Switzerland. The summit addressed vital topics such as food sustainability, soil health, irrigation, and the environmental impact of agriculture. It gathered experts from Switzerland, the Netherlands, Mexico, the USA, and the Philippines, including chefs, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

Chef Ebru Baybara Demir, the first Turkish chef to win the prestigious 2023 Basque Culinary World Prize and recognised as a Global Food Hero by the UNFAO, led the summit. She connected international delegates with local farmers, chefs, and entrepreneurs from Çukurova, focusing on sustainable solutions for the challenges facing agriculture today.

One of the standout moments of the summit was the Universal Plate initiative, an SGM project that was implemented in 40 countries at the same time. On World Food Day, chefs and participants in Adana prepared and distributed meals to 2,500 people, joining worldwide efforts to promote equal access to nutritious food.

Fostering collaboration for a resilient food system

“Our aim with this summit is to unite the key actors in food sustainability—farmers, chefs, scientists, and community leaders—around a shared vision. Partnering with the Social Gastronomy Movement allows us to demonstrate the interconnections between agriculture, food, and social change,” explained Ebru Baybara Demir. “I believe this summit will become a model for future collaborations focused on soil health, food security, and sustainable agriculture.”

Held under the theme “Taste of the Soil,” the summit attracted a diverse group of participants, including local farmers, international experts, government representatives, and agricultural students. Discussions explored new approaches to solving the agricultural challenges of the future.

Soil health and sustainable farming were key topics of the summit. The Çukurova region, famous for its fertile lands, was showcased as an ideal place to develop sustainable farming practices that could be applied globally. Efficient water management and irrigation techniques were also central to the discussions, as experts emphasised the importance of conserving water amidst the impacts of climate change.

Nicola Gryczka, co-founder of SGM, remarked, “Food sustainability is about more than farming and cooking; it’s about creating an ecosystem where everyone has a role to play, from farm to plate. Through education, diversity, and collaboration, we can build resilient food systems that serve all communities.” He added, “Adana’s Agriculture Summit is just the beginning. We hope this collaboration will help pave the way for future initiatives focused on building a more inclusive and sustainable food future.”

Local perspectives and future development plans

Regional leaders emphasised the summit’s importance for Adana and its potential to influence agricultural development. Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger noted, “Adana’s diverse agricultural production reflects the fertility of our soil. Ensuring a seamless process from soil to table is a priority.”

Mayor Zeydan Karalar highlighted the region’s agricultural assets: “Adana is home to some of the world’s most fertile plains, enriched by its rivers. As climate change creates new risks for agriculture, it’s essential to protect and make the most of our lands. Every product must retain its value, and we are dedicated to ensuring that.”

For more details on the summit and its initiatives, visit the Taste of Adana Festival’s website.

Contact: Karolin Ergin | O2 İletişim | [email protected] | 05323845711