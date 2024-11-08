New Steakhouse and Rooftop Bar Opens in Hull

One Steakhouse & Lounge, Hull’s latest steakhouse and rooftop cocktail bar, has officially opened to the public following an exclusive launch event on 1st November.

Located near North Bridge, the historic building has stood as a landmark for nearly a century. After lying vacant for ten years, the space has been revitalised into a stylish venue, featuring a 200-seat steakhouse and rooftop bar.

Edison Motina, co-owner of One Steakhouse & Lounge, expressed his joy at the transformation, saying: “I’m incredibly happy with how the space has come together. It’s a magnificent building, and I’m glad people are able to make memories here again.”

The restaurant’s menu is rooted in high-quality Yorkshire ingredients, complemented by Mediterranean-inspired flavours. Highlights include a variety of premium 32-day dry-aged steaks, each grilled to perfection, as well as fresh seafood options and vibrant vegetarian dishes.

The first week of bookings has seen enthusiastic feedback from customers, with the new venue off to a promising start.

Edison added: “I’m so proud of the team for creating such an amazing opening night for our first visitors. We are excited to welcome even more of Hull to experience One Steakhouse & Lounge in the coming weeks.”

Situated at 1 Witham, One Steakhouse & Lounge is open every day of the week, with table bookings available via the website. Visitors will find parking available across the road for £2 all day (free after 6pm), with this amount deducted from their restaurant bill.

The venue is now accepting Christmas bookings, promising a festive dining experience for gatherings and celebrations.

For additional details, please visit onesteakhouse.co.uk.