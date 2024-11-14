European Rice Campaign Champions Sustainable Agriculture in the EU

The European rice industry is leading the way in sustainable farming, with practices that benefit both consumer health and the environment. By embracing modern farming methods, EU rice producers are able to reduce water usage, limit chemical inputs, and promote biodiversity. These eco-friendly practices not only yield top-quality rice but also help lower greenhouse gas emissions and safeguard natural ecosystems.

Funded by the EU, the European Rice campaign seeks to highlight the sustainability, versatility, and numerous benefits of European rice in the UK and other international markets. This initiative supports EU agri-food products by increasing global competitiveness and market visibility, with a strong focus on sustainability and quality.

EU rice producers are making a positive environmental impact through the adoption of renewable resources, crop rotation, and sustainable pest management. The EU rice industry’s commitment to people and the planet sets an example for modern, sustainable agriculture, providing consumers with nutritious, responsibly produced rice that supports a healthy ecosystem.

