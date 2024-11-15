Savour Seasonal Flavours: Meatballs with Rice in Cardamom-Infused Broth

This November, embark on a culinary adventure with our featured recipe: Meatballs with Rice in Cardamom Soup. This warming, fragrant dish draws inspiration from Middle Eastern cuisine and offers a perfect way to embrace the British harvest season. Crafted with premium Japonica rice from the EU, this meal is both aromatic and filling.
Tender meatballs made with minced beef and Japonica rice are seasoned with a mix of aromatic spices and fresh herbs. The soup base, rich with cardamom essence and vibrant spinach, delivers a creamy, satisfying texture perfect for a cosy night in.
Recipe Overview: Meatballs with Rice in Cardamom Soup
Ingredients (makes 30 pieces):
- 200g Japonica rice
- 1kg minced beef
- 50g fresh coriander, chopped
- 150g red onion, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 eggs
- 50g olive oil
- 30g breadcrumbs
- 400g fresh cardamom pods, crushed
- 1kg fresh spinach, washed and chopped
- Juice of 3 lemons
- 200g plain flour
- 200g green onions, chopped
- Yogurt, for serving
Instructions:
- In a large mixing bowl, blend the minced beef, Japonica rice, red onion, eggs, breadcrumbs, cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper. Mix well and form into small meatballs.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add the meatballs, and simmer for approximately 25 minutes. Set aside the broth.
- In a separate pot, warm the olive oil, then sauté the crushed cardamom, spinach, flour, and green onions until aromatic.
- Gradually add the reserved broth, blend the mixture until smooth, and then add the meatballs.
- Serve in deep bowls with a dollop of yogurt on top.
Perfect for both gatherings and quiet evenings at home, this dish captures the season’s flavours in every bite. Enjoy the balanced tastes of fresh ingredients and celebrate the richness of EU-sourced rice in your kitchen this autumn.
For more details on the “EUROPEAN RICE” campaign, future events, and social media activities, please visit our website or follow us on:
- Facebook: europeanrice – www.facebook.com/europeanrice
- Instagram: rice_eu – www.instagram.com/rice_eu/
- YouTube: rice_eu – www.youtube.com/rice_eu
Website link: www.europeanrice.eu
About the “EUROPEAN RICE” Campaign: