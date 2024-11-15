Savour Seasonal Flavours: Meatballs with Rice in Cardamom-Infused Broth

This November, embark on a culinary adventure with our featured recipe: Meatballs with Rice in Cardamom Soup. This warming, fragrant dish draws inspiration from Middle Eastern cuisine and offers a perfect way to embrace the British harvest season. Crafted with premium Japonica rice from the EU, this meal is both aromatic and filling.

Tender meatballs made with minced beef and Japonica rice are seasoned with a mix of aromatic spices and fresh herbs. The soup base, rich with cardamom essence and vibrant spinach, delivers a creamy, satisfying texture perfect for a cosy night in.

Recipe Overview: Meatballs with Rice in Cardamom Soup

Ingredients (makes 30 pieces):

200g Japonica rice

1kg minced beef

50g fresh coriander, chopped

150g red onion, finely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 tsp ground cumin

2 eggs

50g olive oil

30g breadcrumbs

400g fresh cardamom pods, crushed

1kg fresh spinach, washed and chopped

Juice of 3 lemons

200g plain flour

200g green onions, chopped

Yogurt, for serving

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, blend the minced beef, Japonica rice, red onion, eggs, breadcrumbs, cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper. Mix well and form into small meatballs. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add the meatballs, and simmer for approximately 25 minutes. Set aside the broth. In a separate pot, warm the olive oil, then sauté the crushed cardamom, spinach, flour, and green onions until aromatic. Gradually add the reserved broth, blend the mixture until smooth, and then add the meatballs. Serve in deep bowls with a dollop of yogurt on top.

Perfect for both gatherings and quiet evenings at home, this dish captures the season’s flavours in every bite. Enjoy the balanced tastes of fresh ingredients and celebrate the richness of EU-sourced rice in your kitchen this autumn.

For more details on the “EUROPEAN RICE” campaign, future events, and social media activities, please visit our website or follow us on:

Website link: www.europeanrice.eu

About the “EUROPEAN RICE” Campaign:

The “EUROPEAN RICE” campaign is an EU-funded initiative focused on promoting the benefits, sustainability, and versatility of European rice in the UK and other markets. The campaign aligns with the goals of enhancing the competitiveness and market presence of EU agri-food products globally, emphasizing sustainable practices and high-quality standards.



THE EUROPEAN UNION SUPPORTS CAMPAIGNS THAT PROMOTE HIGH QUALITY AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS



Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.