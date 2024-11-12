Four Loko Introduces Limited Edition Black with Festive Campaign

Premium RTD brand Four Loko has launched its latest limited edition flavour, Black. Featuring a vibrant green hue, this new release combines refreshing kiwi notes with an ABV of 8.4%, promising an exciting sensory experience. Packaged in a striking black and green can, Four Loko Black is designed for high visibility, aiming to draw attention on shelves and maximise sales.

Clark McIlroy, Managing Director of Red Star Brands, Four Loko’s distributor, commented: “With the festive season now upon us, this is the perfect time for consumers to get their hands on this limited edition release and embrace the season with an exciting new taste sensation.”

Available in 440ml cans at an RRP of £3.49, Four Loko Black will only be on shelves for a limited time. The launch is supported by the ‘Party in a Can’ campaign, featuring in-store POS materials, such as shelf barkers, wobblers, and digital aisle fins, along with high-impact social media and influencer marketing.

“We know that NPD drives consumer interest in the RTD category so we’re excited to add some more vibrant colour in the run-up to Christmas,” McIlroy added. “Dark Berry Burst launched in May 2024 and is now the number 2 fastest selling SKU behind Four Loko White, so we have high hopes for Black. The fact that premium priced RTDs have grown faster than any other segment in the last two years means that there are some great opportunities out there for retailers to capitalise on this popularity.”

The launch is further boosted by a ‘Party in a Can’ social media campaign, aimed at engaging Gen Z consumers across multiple platforms. Encouraging fans to share their #FourLokoMoments, the campaign aims to create a community of organic brand ambassadors, celebrating real moments with Four Loko.

Selected participants will have the chance to win exclusive merchandise and join Four Loko’s brand story. To enhance the launch, Four Loko is collaborating with Snappy Shopper in Scotland, offering Black Friday deals on Four Loko Black and increasing excitement in the festive season.

“The idea is to bring to life the brand’s authentic, bold positioning while driving deeper connections through social engagement,” added McIlroy. “This exciting campaign is anchored by out-of-home executions and influencer content that complement these consumer-driven stories.”

Four Loko’s caffeine-free, vodka-based RTD range is available in 440ml cans. The addition of Four Loko Black brings the total range to 10 flavours, including Pink Melon, Dark Berry Burst, White, Strawberry Lemonade, Tropical, Blue, Fruit Punch, Gold, and Tutti Frutti, all at 8.4% ABV.