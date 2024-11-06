EU Launches ‘More Than Only Food and Drink’ Campaign to Inspire Festive Retailers

The European Union’s (EU) latest campaign, ‘More Than Only Food & Drink,’ aims to inspire retailers and wholesalers as they prepare their festive offerings this year.

Major UK supermarkets have once again turned to European influences for their Christmas food and drink selections, with many offering products that go beyond traditional fare. EU-sourced ingredients can be found in a range of seasonal items, including Seafood and Chorizo Shells, Sweet Spiced Gammon with Citrus Glaze, and Panettone Crumb and Golden Limoncello Stollen Bites.

From wine pairings to charcuterie, succulent meats, and thousands of varieties of cheese, the EU offers an impressive array of flavours, textures, and culinary experiences. Through its Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) schemes, consumers are guaranteed the authenticity of these products.

Celebratory Toasts Across Europe

Celebrations rarely pass without a traditional toast—whether it’s a ‘santé’, ‘salud’, or ‘Prost’. From Spanish Cava PDO to a French Cognac PDO or Irish Whiskey PGI, the EU offers an abundance of choices. What’s more, all EU spirits are made using only natural ingredients.

This year, European liqueurs are also featured in festive desserts, such as Jewelled Cointreau & Cranberry Christmas Pudding and Limoncello Fizz Panettone, crafted by a family-run bakery in Piedmont.

In 2022, the UK imported 0.7 billion litres of wine from the EU. The UK remains the largest non-EU importer of European wines, accounting for 23% of exports outside the Member States.

Neil McAndrew, an advisor to the ‘More Than Only Food & Drink’ campaign and a wine industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, predicts strong sales of French, Italian, and Spanish wines this Christmas. He expects Cava, Crémant, Champagne, and Prosecco to be among the best sellers, with natural wines also gaining popularity. Petillant Naturel, a naturally sparkling wine made with ancient methods, is forecasted to be a hit this festive season.

McAndrew advises retailers looking to meet the consumer desire for indulgent Christmas treats to stock wines in the £15-£20 range and educate customers on the stories behind each bottle. Shelf-talkers and detailed descriptions of the grape variety, terroir, and food pairings can demystify labels and encourage purchases. Classic wines from Rioja, Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Châteauneuf-du-Pape remain popular gift choices due to their perceived high quality.

With full traceability from vineyard to bottle, retailers can have confidence in the high standards and authenticity of EU wines, no matter the size or location of the vineyard. Most EU vineyards produce wines with PDO or PGI geographical indications, ensuring quality.

Perfect for Sharing Platters

The EU produces 14.5 million tonnes of cured meats each year, offering plenty of options for festive sharing boards. While Spanish Ibérico Dehesa de Extremadura PDO and Italian Prosciutto di Parma PDO are widely available, retailers looking for something unique can turn to lesser-known delicacies such as Bulgarian Gornooryahovski sudzhuk PGI, a succulent salami made from locally fed cattle, or Finland’s Aito saunapalvikinkku PGI, a ham known for its tender texture due to traditional smoking methods.

The EU dairy sector is the second largest in the agricultural sector, accounting for over 12% of production. The region is renowned for its thousands of cheese varieties, including soft, hard, rind-washed, and blue cheeses made from cow, sheep, goat, and buffalo milk.

For a more adventurous cheese board, Kalathaki Limnou PDO from Greece offers a creamy brined cheese, while Lithuania’s Lietuviškas varškės sūris PGI pairs well with jam and honey. Croatia’s Paški sir PDO is made from the salty milk of a unique sheep breed, and Austria’s Tiroler Bergkäse PDO has a robust, aromatic taste. Danish Danablu PGI, known as Denmark’s equivalent to Gorgonzola, and Sweden’s Sörmlands Ädel PGI, with its tangy blue cheese flavour, will delight cheese lovers in search of new tastes.

More Than Christmas Pudding

In recent years, many retailers have moved away from traditional Christmas puddings to cater to modern tastes. Panettone from Italy is increasingly popular, and Stollen is also a British Christmas favourite. For the most authentic experience, look for Germany’s Dresdner Christstollen PGI, perfected over 500 years.

Other festive treats include Vánoční Cukroví, iced shortbreads from Czechia, and Beigli, sweet rolls filled with walnuts and poppy seeds from Hungary.

Chocolate remains a holiday essential, and the EU produces millions of tonnes each year. Italy’s Cioccolato di Modica PGI was the first chocolate to receive the PGI accreditation, and France is famous for its pralines and Bûche de Noël (Yule log).

For products of exceptional quality and heritage, the EU remains a source of culinary inspiration.