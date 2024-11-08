Costa Coffee Relocates and Expands at St James Dover

Costa Coffee is thrilled to announce its relocation and expansion within the St James Dover retail park, offering an improved experience in a larger, upgraded space.

St James Dover proudly reveals that Costa Coffee will be moving to a larger, newly refurbished location within the park, occupying the former Rico Saber site. This move reflects Costa Coffee’s popularity and success among St James visitors and showcases its commitment to the community.

The new Costa Coffee venue is set to elevate the café experience for customers at St James Dover, with features including:

A beautiful balcony providing scenic views of Dover Castle and the Harbour, perfect for enjoying a Costa coffee

A spacious, contemporary interior with seating spread across two floors

“We are really excited to see that Costa Coffee has been so popular with customers visiting St James,” said Roger Field, Centre Manager at St James Dover. “At a time when so many high streets are losing many popular retail names, this up-sizing to larger premises not only demonstrates Costa Coffee’s continued success, but also their commitment to providing the Dover community with a quality coffee experience. Visiting Costa Coffee customers will now have far more choice between the indoor or outdoor seating space and the unobstructed balcony views of Dover Castle, providing the perfect experience for people to relax and enjoy coffee with friends or for work, while enjoying some of the best views in Dover.”

Guy Kemsley, South East Acquisitions Manager at Costa Coffee, added: “We’re delighted to expand our presence at St James Dover, which reflects our commitment to serving the community with great coffee in a welcoming environment. We look forward to becoming an even bigger part of the Dover community.”

The new Costa Coffee store is scheduled to open in late November, offering customers the chance to enjoy festive drinks and seasonal treats just in time for the holiday season.

For further details on St James Dover and its retailers, please visit stjames-dover.co.uk

To learn more about Costa Coffee, please visit www.costa.co.uk