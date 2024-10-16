‘EUROPEAN RICE’ Campaign Brings Mediterranean Cuisine to Life with Iconic Dolma Recipe

The European Union has rolled out the “EUROPEAN RICE” campaign, an EU-funded programme created to promote the benefits, sustainability, and culinary flexibility of European rice, particularly the Japonica variety. This short and medium-grain rice variety makes up about 75% of rice produced in the EU and plays a central role in Mediterranean cooking.

The campaign seeks to enhance global recognition and consumer awareness of European rice, aligning with the EU’s wider goals of boosting the competitiveness of its agricultural and food products on the international stage.

The “EUROPEAN RICE” campaign showcases the EU’s commitment to sustainable farming methods, top-quality ingredients, and the preservation of cultural heritage. It positions European rice as a premium product, underscoring the qualities of Japonica rice grown in Europe and its importance in traditional Mediterranean dishes.

A key element of the campaign is the iconic Dolma recipe, which highlights the rich and varied flavours of Japonica rice. Dolma, with its tender grape leaves stuffed with a mixture of fragrant rice and lamb, epitomises the richness of Mediterranean cuisine and its nutritional benefits.

Enjoy Traditional Dolma Made with European Japonica Rice

As part of the campaign, the “EUROPEAN RICE” initiative presents a traditional Dolma recipe, celebrating the exceptional quality of Japonica rice cultivated in Europe. This dish invites you to enjoy the authentic flavours of the Mediterranean, featuring fresh herbs, tender lamb, and high-quality European rice.

Ingredients

500g Japonica Rice

300g Ground Lamb

100g Parsley

30g Dill

100g Green Onion

20g Fresh Mint

1/2 tsp Oregano

1/4 tsp Cumin

1/2 tsp Wild Cumin seeds

Salt and Pepper to taste

100ml Olive Oil

Juice of 2 Lemons

3 Eggs

800ml Lamb broth

600g Tender grape leaves

Method

Place a pot over medium to high heat and sauté the wild cumin seeds and the ground lamb in olive oil for 15 minutes. Add the rice and half of the lamb broth. Lower the heat, simmer for about 10 minutes and season with salt and pepper. When ready, remove from heat and add the lemon juice and the chopped fresh herbs. Set the filling aside to cool and place a grape leaf in the palm of your hand. Add the filling in the centre, fold the sides of the vine leaf inwards and roll to make the dolma. Try to make all dolma the same size. Transfer to the pot, placing the stuffed grape leaves in a circle, one next to the other, while leaving a hole in the middle. Add the remaining lamb broth and lemon juice until the dolma are completely covered. Use a cooking weight to apply pressure over the stuffed grape leaves and let them simmer for roughly 40 minutes. When ready, remove from heat and carefully remove the weight. Make an egg and lemon sauce – avgolemono – using the broth left in the pot. Serve immediately.

About the “EUROPEAN RICE” Campaign



Funded by the European Union, the “EUROPEAN RICE” campaign aims to promote the benefits, sustainability, and quality of European rice in international markets. By highlighting the high standards and cultural heritage associated with European rice production, the initiative seeks to foster a global appreciation for the versatility and authenticity of European agricultural products.

