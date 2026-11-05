MAMA SOOD’S PUTS CHUTNEY ON THE FESTIVE GIFT LIST

Neetu Sood has spent 50 years feeding people. “You are not only filling the stomach,” she says. “You are filling the soul.” This year, that instinct comes in a box you can give.

Mama Sood’s, the family brand Neetu founded with her son Paalan, has launched its festive gift sets, made for a season of giving, whether that’s Diwali, Christmas, or a thank you for whoever’s had you round for dinner. Neetu is the cook behind every recipe; Paalan runs the business and brought her cooking to a wider audience.

Whatever the festival, the tradition is much the same: you take food round to neighbours, family and friends. The Diwali Mini Gift Set Trio is made for exactly that, three small gift sets in one order, one to keep and two to give away.

The recipes come from Neetu’s girlhood in Delhi, ground by hand on a silbitta, the flat stone that keeps the flavour bright. Today they are made in the North of England and sold by the jar: a fierce Chilli, the one Mama opens first; a Date & Tamarind with the sweet-sour depth that makes everything else behave; a mellow Apple; and a Tomato & Pineapple bright enough to cut through anything rich. Across the full range, Mama Sood’s holds five Great Taste Awards, judged blind, by people who taste for a living.

The four flavours come together full-size in the Chutney Selection Pack, ready for the cheeseboard or to hand to whoever’s hosting, or boxed and ready to give in the Chutney Selection Gift Set. The Mini Starter Pack is the same four in miniature, and with the Trio, it’s the easy answer for a stocking, a Secret Santa, or the person you never know what to buy for.

Paalan Sood, co-founder of Mama Sood’s, said: “Chutney has spent years being the jar at the back of the cupboard. We wanted to make the kind you give on purpose. Diwali and Christmas are the same thing a few weeks apart, both about putting good food in front of the people you love. That’s what Mum has always done, we’ve just made it easy to pass on.”