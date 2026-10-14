Six surprising European food matches to put on the autumn menu

LONDON, UK. October 13th, 2026 – From pairing Italian cheese with chocolate to matching Czech dark beer with a rich pudding, six combinations featuring protected European specialities provide inspiration for retailers, restaurants, cafés and bars seeking new ways to make autumn food and drink offers stand out.

The autumn season lends itself to experimentation, with fruit, hearty dishes, mature cheeses and warming drinks offering plenty of opportunities to explore different flavour combinations. Businesses can use this change in season to give shoppers new ideas for entertaining at home and help diners discover fresh ways to enjoy familiar ingredients.

European products carrying Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) or Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status add another layer to these experiences. Their recognised geographical connections and production traditions allow businesses to communicate not only how products taste, but also where they come from and what makes them distinctive.

The EU’s More Than Only Food & Drink campaign explores six combinations designed to spark ideas for seasonal retail displays, promotional activity and hospitality menus.

Parmigiano Reggiano PDO from Italy and chocolate

For an alternative to conventional sweet treats, try serving chocolate with mature Parmigiano Reggiano PDO. The cheese is made from raw cow’s milk in its designated production area of northern Italy, following traditional methods and a minimum maturation period of 12 months. This process develops a rich savoury flavour with nutty and caramel-like notes, which can complement chocolate’s roasted cocoa character. Together, the products create a satisfying interplay of sweet, salty and savoury flavours.

For retailers: Introduce a premium pairing display featuring mature Parmigiano Reggiano PDO and quality European chocolate. The combination could be promoted through tasting packs, seasonal gift hampers or small-format selections for entertaining.

For hospitality: Offer the pairing as a bite-sized finish to a meal, alongside coffee or as part of a post-dinner tasting selection.

Pêra Rocha do Oeste PDO and Prosciutto di Parma PDO

Pear and ham offer a straightforward starting point for a seasonal dish, particularly when products from Portugal and Italy are brought together. Pêra Rocha do Oeste PDO is grown in Portugal’s Oeste region, where local conditions help give the fruit its characteristic crispness, juiciness and sweetness. Prosciutto di Parma PDO is made in the Parma area using selected pork legs, sea salt and traditional curing and maturation methods. The pear’s refreshing qualities balance the ham’s delicate savoury flavour, while lightly roasting the fruit adds a deeper sweetness that suits autumn cooking.

For retailers: Display Pêra Rocha do Oeste PDO and Prosciutto di Parma PDO with speciality bread and cheese to offer customers a convenient lunch or entertaining idea. Recipe cards could suggest warm salads, crostini and sharing platters.

For hospitality: Use the pairing in a starter, seasonal salad or flatbread, or serve it as part of a European-inspired sharing board. Fresh pear offers a crisp contrast, while roasted pear brings additional warmth and sweetness.

Tokaji PDO from Hungary and Roquefort PDO from France

Sweet wine and strong blue cheese are a classic example of contrasting flavours working together. Tokaji PDO wine comes from Hungary’s historic Tokaj region and is produced using specified grape varieties and local production methods. Roquefort PDO, made from sheep’s milk and matured in the natural caves of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon in France, is known for its blue veining, creamy texture and powerful savoury taste. The wine’s sweetness and acidity help balance the cheese’s saltiness, with fruity and honeyed notes providing further contrast.

For retailers: Create a ready-to-assemble cheeseboard feature by displaying Tokaji PDO and Roquefort PDO with crackers, preserves and fruit. Shelf-edge recommendations can introduce shoppers to the flavour balance and explain the products’ regional credentials.

For hospitality: Include the combination on a cheese menu, offer it as a recommended wine match or build it into a guided tasting focused on European specialities.

Swedish Aquavit PGI with roast pork and apple

Roast pork and apple are well suited to the herbal character of Swedish Aquavit PGI. Produced in Sweden, the spirit takes its defining flavour from caraway and/or dill, linking it to the country’s established production and flavouring traditions. These botanicals complement the savoury character of pork, while apple brings sweetness and acidity that provide balance against richer cuts and cooking methods.

For retailers: Develop a Nordic-inspired seasonal display combining Swedish Aquavit PGI with pork, apples and pickled vegetables. Recipe suggestions can help shoppers understand how to use the ingredients together for an autumn meal.

For hospitality: Serve a small measure alongside roast pork, pork belly or sausage with apple and pickled vegetables. The pairing could be included in a Nordic-themed menu, a seasonal tasting experience or a bar-food offer.

Gouda Holland PGI from the Netherlands and coffee

Coffee need not be accompanied by something sweet. Mature Gouda Holland PGI provides a savoury alternative, with its nutty, buttery and caramel-like flavours complementing coffee’s roasted notes. The cheese must be produced in the Netherlands using milk from Dutch dairy farms and naturally matured within the country. Its creamy texture helps temper coffee’s bitterness, creating a simple but distinctive pairing that also tells a story of Dutch dairy production.

For retailers: Position mature Gouda Holland PGI near speciality coffee and breakfast or brunch products. Serving suggestions can encourage customers to experiment, while combined offers could suit weekend treats, breakfast promotions and gifting occasions.

For hospitality: Cafés can introduce a small portion of mature Gouda alongside speciality coffee, while restaurants may choose to serve it as a savoury alternative to a traditional after-dinner sweet.

Dark České pivo PGI from Czechia and chocolate pudding

A rich chocolate dessert can be matched with more than wine or coffee. Dark styles of České pivo PGI from Czechia bring roasted malt, caramel notes and a degree of bitterness that can balance the sweetness of chocolate pudding. Its PGI recognition reflects its connection to Czech brewing traditions, including specified production methods and quality ingredients. The beer’s carbonation adds a refreshing contrast to the dessert’s dense, creamy texture.

For retailers: Group dark beer with premium chocolate, brownies and puddings as part of an autumn entertaining display. Short pairing notes can explain which flavour characteristics to look for when selecting a suitable beer.

For hospitality: Recommend a dark České pivo PGI with chocolate pudding, tart or brownie, or introduce the match as part of a tasting menu that explores beer alongside desserts.

To learn more about the campaign and its featured products, visit the campaign website or email [email protected].