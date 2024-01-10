The Guava Kitchen Elevates Veganuary with Exclusive Vegan Bottomless Brunch in London

The Guava Kitchen, a popular vegan café in Forest Hill, London, is celebrating Veganuary by hosting an exclusive Vegan Bottomless Brunch event on Sunday, 21st January, from 12pm to 3pm.

Recent NielsenIQ research indicates that 2.7 million UK households now include a vegan or vegetarian, while an impressive 10.5 million households are opting for meat-free alternatives at least once weekly (Source: Vegansociety.com, November 2021). Since the inception of Veganuary in 2014, which has garnered support from celebrities like Joaquin Phoenix, Billie Eilish, and Paul McCartney (Source: Veganuary.com), the movement continues to grow. The Guava Kitchen is embracing this trend by offering a unique dining experience for Veganuary 2024.

Famed for its tropical ambiance and dedication to crafting homemade, delectable vegan fare, The Guava Kitchen invites patrons to enjoy a special Vegan Bottomless Brunch. Guests can indulge in unlimited rum punch cocktails while savouring dishes like waffles topped with sorrel* compote and rum & raisin double cream, Voxtail (vegan oxtail stew), and plantain balls. All dishes are freshly prepared, gluten-free, and exquisitely delicious.

The event will also feature karaoke and a DJ, creating a lively atmosphere for guests. For £35, attendees can book a 90-minute session through Eventbrite or by emailing sales@theguavakitchen.com, enjoying a two-course meal with endless rum punch.

Customer feedback such as “What a beautiful oasis in the middle of Forest Hill SE23”, “All I can say is WOW” and “Absolutely AMAZING!” highlights The Guava Kitchen’s commitment to excellence.

Join The Guava Kitchen’s Vegan Bottomless Brunch for an unforgettable foray into tropical vegan gastronomy, celebrating Veganuary with gusto.

*Sorrel is a beloved Caribbean hibiscus flower, known for its taste and health benefits, including rich antioxidants and micronutrients.