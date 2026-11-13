Manchester Garage Roof Enquiries: 73% Raise Asbestos Concerns

Analysis of 921 local enquiries examines asbestos references, garage sizes and roofing styles across Manchester’s M postcode area.

Asbestos was specifically mentioned in almost three-quarters of garage roof enquiries received by Danmarque from Manchester’s M postcode area, new research into local homeowners’ garage roofing concerns has found.

The garage refurbishment specialist reviewed 921 enquiries submitted from the M postcode area between April 2020 and September 2026. Asbestos was explicitly referenced in 674 of them, equivalent to 73.2% of the sample.

The results are included in Danmarque’s interactive UK Garage Roof Data Explorer, a resource enabling homeowners, journalists and property professionals to explore garage roof enquiry trends in different areas of the UK.

Although asbestos featured in a large share of Manchester enquiries, the local proportion was lower than the 77.4% found across Danmarque’s full dataset.

This 4.2 percentage point gap demonstrates that the types of concerns and characteristics recorded in the company’s enquiries differ from one location to another.

The Manchester analysis also sheds light on the garage roof types and dimensions described in local enquiries, beyond the frequency of asbestos references.

Typical recorded garage dimensions measured 5.7 metres by 2.9 metres. Of enquiries with a classified garage type, 88.3% related to single garages and 6.9% to double garages.

Flat roofs made up 54.7% of the local sample, compared with 64.1% across the full dataset. Pitched roofs, meanwhile, accounted for 36.3% of Manchester enquiries, against 29.0% nationally in Danmarque’s records.

These figures reflect the garage roof features reported by people contacting the company. They should not be interpreted as a representative assessment of all garages in Manchester.

Asbestos-containing products were commonly used in garage roofing in the past, including asbestos cement sheets, before the UK introduced its prohibition on asbestos use.

The results underline why homeowners should understand which materials may be present in older garage roofs, particularly when planning maintenance, refurbishment or replacement work.

An asbestos reference in an enquiry does not, however, confirm that the material has been professionally identified. The analysis also cannot determine the number of garages across Manchester that contain asbestos.

Danmarque is a UK garage refurbishment specialist offering garage roof replacement, asbestos garage roof replacement and broader garage refurbishment services.

The company serves homeowners throughout England, Scotland and Wales, and shares research and practical guidance to help property owners understand garage roofing materials, upkeep and replacement options.

Cullen Evans, Head of Marketing & Finance at Danmarque, said: “Few people see as many garage roofs as we do, and this research draws on thousands of real enquiries to show what homeowners in Manchester are dealing with.

“It isn’t a survey of every garage, and a mention of asbestos isn’t a confirmed finding. However, what it does show is how often asbestos comes up as a concern locally, and how Manchester compares with the rest of the country.

“We hope it helps people recognise that their own garage roof could contain asbestos, and encourages anyone who suspects it to leave it undisturbed and have it safely removed and replaced by a professional.”

Anyone concerned that their garage roof may contain asbestos should avoid disturbing the material and obtain suitable professional advice before arranging any work.

The Manchester findings are available via Danmarque’s interactive research tool. Visitors can explore local statistics, compare supported postcode areas and download charts showing the results. The company has also developed an interactive national research tool.