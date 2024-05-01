Rittman Analytics Attains Google Cloud Partner Advantage Data Analytics Specialisation

Google Cloud Acknowledges Rittman Analytics’ Technical Expertise and Established Track Record in Data Analytics

Rittman Analytics has proudly announced its achievement of the Data Analytics Partner Specialisation in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By securing this Partner Specialisation, Rittman Analytics has demonstrated its proficiency and capability in crafting customer solutions within the data analytics realm using Google Cloud technology.

Partner Advantage is meticulously designed to furnish Google Cloud customers with accredited partners who exhibit technical expertise and proven success in specialised solution and service domains.

Partners who attain this Specialisation have showcased proficiency in data ingestion, preparation, storage, and analysis leveraging Google Cloud technology.

Rittman Analytics has earned this Specialisation following a series of data analytics ventures for innovative global enterprises, including:

Delivering a single, integrated view of trading operations for a cult UK fashion retailer

Helping a leading US full-service marketing agency to drill down into the metrics for each stage of the driver lead funnel

Enabling a leading UK education technology startup to better understand their customer behavior and scale their data analytics capabilities

“Rittman Analytics is delighted to be recognised as a Specialised Data Analytics Partner by Google Cloud, which stands as the highest technical designation a partner can achieve within the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program.

Specialisation is tailored to furnish Google Cloud customers with accredited partners who maintain a dedicated Google Cloud practice, demonstrate repeatable customer success, and possess technical capabilities endorsed by Google and a third-party assessor.

This recognition underscores the commitment our team has exhibited towards both technical excellence and customer success, along with the continued investment we make in our services for Google Cloud Data Analytics customers,” remarked Mark Rittman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rittman Analytics.

For detailed information regarding services for Google Cloud Data Analytics customers, visit the Rittman Analytics website at https://www.rittmananalytics.com/partners/googlecloud