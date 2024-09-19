Strasbourg Language Coach Richard Doust Empowers Others to Unlock Their Potential Through Language

Richard Doust, the Founder and Head Coach of The Speaking Flow, a language and public speaking coaching service based in Strasbourg, France, is committed to helping individuals enhance their bilingual communication skills.

Once a self-professed shy, geeky person who dreaded public speaking, Doust has now mastered several languages and is using his experience to guide others through his specialised coaching programme.

Doust’s transformative journey began during a work-camp in Denmark, where he helped build a Stone Age house. The international participants, who had all worked hard to learn English as their second language, sparked something in Doust. Realising that English came naturally to him as his first language, he was inspired to explore both personal and linguistic growth.

Following an MSc in Cognitive Science from Essex University, Doust worked as a Research Assistant at Bochum University in Germany. He then expanded his skills by completing a four-year Master’s degree in Improvised Music at the Strasbourg Conservatoire, followed by a PhD from the UK’s Open University focusing on Suspense and Narrative Structure. As he acquired new languages, his confidence and ability to connect with others flourished.

However, it was Doust’s immersion in Italian language and culture that marked a significant turning point. This experience unlocked a new level of self-expression and confidence, which he describes as pressing a “reset button” on his professional life, moving from analytical to creative fields. This shift led to a successful career in public speaking, scriptwriting, and performing in multiple languages including English, French, German, Italian, and competent Russian. For Doust, mastering a second language wasn’t just about communication—it became a tool for personal transformation.

In 2022, Doust launched a bespoke coaching programme, The Confidence Code, designed to help others unlock their full potential through language learning. The programme focuses on building self-confidence in new languages, improving speech patterns, and engaging audiences. Offered both online and in-person, clients can access 10-12 tailored sessions over 3-4 months, with each session customised to suit their specific goals.

Doust has helped a wide range of clients, from corporate professionals and coaches to international individuals and even singers, in overcoming their public speaking fears and developing a strong, confident persona. His approach is about creating long-lasting change in how people speak and present themselves, rather than offering quick solutions.

Richard Doust is now extending his transformative coaching to those ready to take their communication skills to the next level.

Krisztina L., CEO of Leadership Accelerators – Hungary, said: “Richard’s strategies have transformed my audience engagement, both in person and online. His mastery of the virtual stage is exceptional.”

For more details or to book a session, you can contact Richard directly at richard@thespeakingflow.com.

To follow his journey and see client testimonials, connect with Richard Doust on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram (@thespeakingflow), and YouTube. Visit www.thespeakingflow.com for more details on his coaching programs.