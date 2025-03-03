Most Sought-After Number Plates as ‘25 Plates Become Available

The Electric Car Scheme reveals top new number plates for EVs

RE25 NEW, SO25 LAR, and CL25 EAN among popular EV-themed plates now accessible

DVLA automatically bans over 3,400 inappropriate combinations

As the new ‘25 plates are launched, The Electric Car Scheme has highlighted some of the most exciting number plates now available, alongside a list of those that will be prohibited on UK roads.

From 1st March, motorists will have access to 2025 number plate combinations, with approximately seven million new options becoming available. Many drivers will be on the lookout for a brand-new vehicle to take advantage of the latest registration updates. However, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has already ruled out thousands of potentially offensive or inappropriate plates, with around 3,400 combinations banned in advance.

March is also expected to witness a surge in electric vehicle (EV) purchases, influenced by changes to road tax, national insurance contributions, and end-of-quarter sales targets. With this growing interest in EVs, a fresh wave of creative number plate ideas has emerged. The Electric Car Scheme has identified some of the best options:

Top EV-Themed ‘25 Number Plates

PO25 WER (Power)

BA25 TRY (Battery)

RE25 NEW (Renewable)

EN25 ERG (Energy)

CH25 RGE (Charge)

SO25 LAR (Solar)

GR25 ENR (Greener)

EV25 NOW (EVs Now)

CL25 EAN (Clean)

PL25 GIN (Plug-in)

Thom Groot, CEO and Co-Founder of The Electric Car Scheme, stated:

“This March is set to be a record month for the uptake of EVs, the combined effects of the new number plates, the incoming road tax changes and the upcoming hike in employer National Insurance contributions, means that demand has never been stronger for EVs. With all of these EVs hitting the roads, we fully expect to see these drivers getting creative with their number plates.

“While these personalised number plates don’t always make your car more valuable, it can help it stand out from the crowd. If you are interested in leasing a brand new electric car with a ’25 plate, you can save between 20 and 50% through salary sacrifice at The Electric Car Scheme.”