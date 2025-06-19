Exposure Ninja CEO Champions Better Business Act at House of Commons Event

Charlie Marchant, CEO of Exposure Ninja, took part in Better Business Day at the House of Commons, representing the agency among a gathering of purpose-driven brands committed to shaping a fairer future.

The event included keynote speeches by Mary Portas OBE and B Lab UK’s CEO, Chris Turner, as part of a wider campaign for the Better Business Act — a legislative proposal to ensure directors consider people, planet, and profit equally under UK company law.

According to recent findings published by B Lab in advance of the event, 76% of the UK public supports the idea that businesses should be legally required to factor in environmental and social impact when making decisions — not just profit.

The event celebrated the role of progressive business in shaping the future of the UK economy. Through thought-provoking panels, B Lab UK highlighted how the Better Business Act could make values-driven business the standard practice, not the exception.

Exposure Ninja has been an active supporter of the Better Business Act from the outset. With the Act due to be put before Parliament in July, the agency continues to advocate for embedding purpose within business strategy. If passed, the legislation would amend Section 172 of the Companies Act, obligating firms to balance profitability with wider impact.

“Exposure Ninja supports the Better Business Act because it gives legal backing to what we already believe — that business should serve people, planet, and profit,” says Charlie. “The change to Section 172 matters because if business decisions are driven by profit alone, we risk undermining the creation of a fair and equitable society. This is a global issue — one that affects our climate, communities, and ecosystems. Embedding this responsibility into law is a necessary step for the future of humanity.”

A proud certified B Corp and supporter of the Better Business Act, Exposure Ninja joins thousands of UK companies in demanding meaningful legal reform. The agency continues to lead with purpose while delivering multi-channel marketing that drives tangible impact.

“At Exposure Ninja, we balance people, planet, and profit by making decisions that prioritise long-term impact over short-term gain,” Charlie explains. “As a certified B Corp, we have structures in place to support this, from 20 hours of paid volunteering per employee, to carbon offsetting, charitable giving, and clear customer feedback systems. These initiatives help us build a business that benefits our team, our clients, and the world around us. As a result, we’ve seen higher-than-average employee retention, long-term client partnerships, and consistently strong client feedback.”