Study Highlights 50,000 ‘Zombie Homes’ Left Vacant Amid UK Housing Shortage

A new report by Open Property Group has shed light on a growing housing issue across the UK — with over 50,000 residential properties left vacant long term, despite increasing pressure on buyers and renters battling record housing costs.

Highlights from the report:

More than 50,000 long-term vacant homes recorded in England

Over 23,000 properties unoccupied for two years or longer

Estimated £13.6 billion in capital locked in unused housing stock

Highest vacancy rates in some London boroughs and former industrial towns in the North

Open Property Group has experienced a 60% jump in queries from owners of abandoned or inherited homes over the past 12 months

The analysis, based on official housing figures and internal business data, reveals a hidden inventory of homes that are uninhabitable or tied up in legal and probate processes. With many in disrepair, they remain out of reach for those urgently searching for affordable housing.

According to Open Property Group, this disconnect points to deeper inefficiencies in how the UK manages underused housing — with systems that fail to recover, tax, or reactivate vacant homes effectively.

Jason Harris-Cohen, Director of Open Property Group, commented:

“While first-time buyers and renters are being priced out, we’re seeing a silent stockpile of empty homes quietly decaying across the UK. Many are caught in probate delays, legal disputes, or simply ignored by owners who don’t want to deal with maintenance and tax penalties.”

He continued:

“These figures are a stark reminder of the inefficiencies in our housing system. With over 50,000 homes sitting vacant, and more than 23,000 empty for over two years – it’s clear that valuable housing stock is being left to deteriorate while demand continues to soar. The £13.6 billion in tied-up capital represents both a financial and social loss at a time when affordability is at a breaking point.”

The firm notes that many homeowners dealing with neglected or inherited properties are unsure how to proceed, contributing to growing housing gridlock.

“At Open Property Group, we’ve seen a significant rise in enquiries from people inheriting or struggling with neglected properties. Many are unsure how to proceed or are overwhelmed by the time, cost, and legal complexity involved. That’s where we come in, as a cash house buying company, providing a fast, professional route to unlock and repurpose these ‘zombie homes’ so they can re-enter the market and become homes again.”

Harris-Cohen is calling for stronger reform and targeted local authority action.

“We urge local authorities and policymakers to go further — improve probate efficiency, enforce council tax penalties, and offer real incentives to bring unused properties back to life. Reintroducing even a fraction of these homes could ease pressure in the system and provide hope to many looking for somewhere to call home.”