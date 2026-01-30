SJVC references national workforce data on HR and administrative roles

San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) is drawing attention to recently released workforce data relating to human resources and administrative occupations, based on findings from national labour market sources. Employment research organisations, including Robert Half, report ongoing recruitment activity across HR, customer service and administrative support roles in a variety of sectors. These observations reflect national trends and do not represent individual employment outcomes or regional labour market conditions.

For the purpose of reporting graduate employment outcomes, the State of California designates specific Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) roles as in-field for graduates of SJVC’s Human Resources Administration programme. These include Human Resources Specialists, Administrative Services Managers, Customer Service Representatives, Executive Assistants, Office Clerks, Bookkeeping and Accounting Clerks, and General and Operations Managers. Occupational data for these positions is published by the U.S. Department of Labor using SOC frameworks.

Industry workforce reports frequently highlight factors shaping HR and administrative staffing patterns, such as advances in workplace technology, changes to recruitment and onboarding practices, and increased reliance on digital systems to manage people and organisational processes. These publications indicate that HR and administrative functions remain present across a broad range of industries and organisational environments.

SJVC’s Human Resources Administration programme is structured to deliver instruction in core HR principles, administrative operations, communication skills and business office practices. The curriculum is aligned with recognised educational objectives for the field and is designed to support student learning across multiple organisational functions. “My mission is to empower every student to turn their skills into opportunities, their training into confidence, and their education into a future they can be proud of,” said Rachel Bowne, Campus Director at San Joaquin Valley College.

Students enrolled in the programme have shared their perspectives on the learning experience. “I knew I had a higher calling and could assist people in a higher way. Human Resources was a really good direction for me,” said Tierra W., a 2021 Human Resources Administration graduate. “I found SJVC online and saw that they offered an online schedule that met my needs.”

Information about the Human Resources Administration program is available at www.sjvc.edu/program/human-resources-administration and www.sjvc.edu.