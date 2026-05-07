BWS marks five years of creative growth and success

BWS is marking its fifth anniversary following five years of standout creative work, sustained business growth, and a growing reputation across animation, film, and digital storytelling.

Since launching in 2021, the Manchester-based studio has grown into a highly respected creative business, working with some of the world’s biggest names and brands while delivering profitable year after profitable year.

Over the past five years, BWS has built an impressive track record that reflects both its creative ambition and commercial strength. Highlights include working with music icon Diana Ross, creating work linked to King Charles, building long-term relationships across every major football club, successfully launching its film division, and continuing to grow its YouTube channel as it closes in on half a million subscribers.

The milestone marks an important moment for the business, which has continued to evolve from its roots in illustration and animation into a broader creative studio with growing reach and influence.

Founder Ben Wild said: “I’m incredibly proud of what BWS has achieved over the last five years. When we started, we had big ambitions and a real belief in the work, but to see how far the business has come is really special.

“We’ve had the chance to work on amazing projects, build long-term relationships with fantastic clients, grow a brilliant team and keep moving forward year after year. Working with names like Diana Ross, being trusted on projects connected to King Charles, and building strong links across football has been a huge privilege.

“Launching our film division was another major step for us and one that has opened up even more opportunities creatively. At the same time, seeing our YouTube channel continue to grow and edge closer to half a million subscribers has been a real reminder of the audience we are building around the world.

“What matters most is that we’ve stayed true to who we are. We love telling stories, we love making great work, and we’re as excited about the future as we were on day one.”

The past five years have seen BWS strengthen its reputation for bold ideas, distinctive style and high-quality delivery across a wide range of creative projects. The business has combined standout creative work with a strong commercial approach, helping it achieve sustainable growth and consistent profitability.

With the studio continuing to expand its output across animation, film and online content, BWS says the next chapter is set to be its most ambitious yet.

Ben added: “This is a moment to celebrate, but it is also a chance to look ahead. We’ve built strong foundations and we’ve got real momentum behind us. We’re excited about what comes next and hugely grateful to every client, collaborator, supporter and member of the team who has been part of the journey so far.”