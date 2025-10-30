MotifyMe® Introduces New Platform to Support UK Drivers with Vehicle Record Management and Value Protection

A new digital vehicle-history platform has launched, giving UK motorists a single, secure place to manage MOT, tax, insurance and maintenance documentation — while helping maintain and potentially improve vehicle resale value.

MotifyMe® has made its official debut in the UK, unveiling an online hub designed to help drivers organise and preserve their complete vehicle history with ease.

Through the platform, users can monitor renewal dates for MOT, insurance and road tax, store digital maintenance and service records, and access updated monthly vehicle valuation information. By presenting all documentation clearly in one location, MotifyMe® aims to remove the hassle of paperwork while supporting sellers in presenting a strong and transparent service record to prospective buyers.

The platform unifies reminders, maintenance logs and valuation tools into one secure online account, accessible via any modern web browser. Native applications for iOS and Android devices are currently in development.

Subscribers can choose between two straightforward plans:

Single Vehicle Plan – £5.99 per month , designed for everyday drivers.

, designed for everyday drivers. Multi-Vehicle Plan – £10.99 per month, suitable for families or small collections.

Both plans include smart reminders, cloud storage for vehicle documentation, and downloadable digital reports that can be shared instantly with prospective buyers or garages. The platform also features a built-in transfer function, allowing drivers to hand over their complete digital vehicle history seamlessly and securely when selling or changing ownership.

A spokesperson for MotifyMe® said:

“Vehicle ownership generates a surprising amount of paperwork. Our goal is to give drivers a simpler, digital alternative that keeps everything in one secure location. When the time comes to sell, they can demonstrate how well their car has been cared for — which helps preserve its value.”

Looking ahead, MotifyMe® plans to introduce integrations and collaborations with trusted automotive service providers, ensuring any future partnerships add real value for drivers while maintaining compliance with UK data-protection and consumer regulations.

MotifyMe® is also available for businesses such as garages, dealers and service providers seeking to streamline customer communication and digital record-keeping. Organisations can contact the team for a personalised discussion

About MotifyMe®



MotifyMe® is a UK-based digital platform that aims to help motorists protect the value of their vehicles by managing MOT, tax, insurance, service records and valuations in one secure platform. Built with simplicity and transparency at its core, MotifyMe® replaces traditional paperwork with a digital, resale-ready vehicle record.