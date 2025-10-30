MotifyMe® Introduces New Platform to Support UK Drivers with Vehicle Record Management and Value Protection

A new digital vehicle-history platform has launched, giving UK motorists a single, secure place to manage MOT, tax, insurance and maintenance documentation — while helping maintain and potentially improve vehicle resale value.
MotifyMe® has made its official debut in the UK, unveiling an online hub designed to help drivers organise and preserve their complete vehicle history with ease.
Through the platform, users can monitor renewal dates for MOT, insurance and road tax, store digital maintenance and service records, and access updated monthly vehicle valuation information. By presenting all documentation clearly in one location, MotifyMe® aims to remove the hassle of paperwork while supporting sellers in presenting a strong and transparent service record to prospective buyers.
The platform unifies reminders, maintenance logs and valuation tools into one secure online account, accessible via any modern web browser. Native applications for iOS and Android devices are currently in development.
- Single Vehicle Plan – £5.99 per month, designed for everyday drivers.
- Multi-Vehicle Plan – £10.99 per month, suitable for families or small collections.