JD Seasonings Celebrates 10 Years of Success and 42 Great Taste Awards

Celebrating a decade in business, JD Seasonings has added to its long list of accolades with five new Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards 2025, marking another milestone for the multi award-winning spice brand.

The latest awards were given to the company’s Shish Kebab, Jambalaya, Chicken Rub, Doner Kebab, and Jamaican Jerk blends, bringing the total to an outstanding 42 Great Taste Awards. It also marks the sixth straight year that JD Seasonings has been recognised as a Great Taste Producer.

Founded in 2015 by Jamie and Lorraine Davison, following their seven-stone weight loss journey, JD Seasonings has grown from a small spare-bedroom business into a 13,000 sq. ft. facility with specialist blending machinery, supplying its products to customers around the world. With nearly 8 million pots sold, 700,000+ orders shipped globally, and half a million social media followers, it is now the UK’s most-followed spice brand.

All JD Seasonings blends are crafted in-house using 100% pure herbs and spices, avoiding additives, preservatives, sugar, MSG, and anti-caking agents. Each pot comes with a simple recipe card, designed to make healthy, flavour-filled meals quick and easy. The products are Vegan Society certified and are often recommended by Slimming World Magazine.

Co-founder Lorraine Davison commented:

“Reaching 10 years in business is a milestone we’re so proud of — it’s been a journey of hard work, resilience and staying true to our values. To be recognised once again by the Guild of Fine Food with five more Great Taste Awards is the perfect way to celebrate everything we’ve achieved so far, and a testament to the quality and love we put into every blend.”

With 42 blends now available, JD Seasonings continues to launch innovative flavours and create seasonal gift sets to meet growing customer demand. As the company’s sales continue to rise, it remains focused on making flavour-packed, healthy cooking simple for everyone.

For more information, visit jdseasonings.com.