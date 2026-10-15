Flow8 launches Studio Hub to help yoga and Pilates studios turn more enquiries into long-term members

The UK specialist marketing agency is opening 15 Founding Studio places, offering independent yoga and Pilates studios 60 days free, with setup, onboarding and ongoing support included.



SURREY, UK. October 14th, 2026 – Flow8 , a UK digital marketing agency working exclusively with yoga and Pilates studios, has launched Studio Hub , a new platform designed to help independent studios manage enquiries, follow-ups, member relationships and reviews in one place.

For independent studios, attracting new enquiries is only part of the challenge. Turning that initial interest into regular attendance and keeping members engaged over time can be just as important to the long-term success of the business.

While booking platforms help manage classes, schedules and payments, enquiries and conversations with members can still be spread across websites, emails, phone calls and social media. Studio Hub brings these interactions together, helping studios manage follow-ups, reconnect with inactive members and build stronger relationships with their community.

The platform offers a range of features, including enquiry tracking, automated follow-ups, email and SMS campaigns, member re-engagement and review requests.

Tharanga Lokugamage, Founder and Director of Flow8, said: “Most studio owners aren’t looking for more software. They already have systems for bookings and running classes. The gap we kept coming back to was what happens around the booking.

“Someone might enquire while the owner is teaching, try their first class and not return, or stop attending after being a regular member. These moments can seem small, but together they can make a real difference to a studio.

“We created Studio Hub to help studios manage those moments without having to piece together lots of different tools. And we want to make sure they’re supported in getting the system set up and using it properly.”

To mark the launch, Flow8 is opening 15 Founding Studio places to independent yoga and Pilates studios across the UK.

Founding Studios will receive Studio Hub free for 60 days, with no card details required and no long-term commitment. After the free period, studios can choose to continue for £99 per month or leave without charge.

Studio Hub includes account setup, contact migration, website and social media connections, core follow-up automations, onboarding and ongoing support from Flow8. SMS, phone calls and other usage-based services are charged separately, depending on usage.

The platform forms part of Flow8’s wider approach to studio growth, combining digital marketing services with technology that helps studios attract enquiries, improve follow-up and build stronger relationships with their members.