Helen Redhead, the Inspirational Strength Coach, Set to Represent the UK at the World Powerlifting Championships

In November, Helen Redhead, a remarkable powerlifter and the current British Champion, will proudly represent the United Kingdom at the WPC World Powerlifting Championship. Her journey to this international platform is nothing short of inspirational.

Helen Redhead’s life has been marked by her triumphant battle against severe eating disorders that plagued her for over three decades. Her struggles with anorexia and bulimia led her down a path of adversity, and at her lowest point, she weighed a mere five stone (32 kg). Helen’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of determination.

In recent years, the number of individuals struggling with eating disorders in the UK has been on the rise. Current estimates suggest that between 1.25 and 3.4 million people across the country are currently affected by some form of the condition, while the NHS has revealed that it is now treating more young people than ever before.

Helen’s remarkable transformation began when she discovered her passion for weight training and powerlifting. This newfound enthusiasm not only improved her health but also ignited her dream of representing her country on the global stage.

Her journey towards international recognition was further supported by her partnership with experienced coach and British Champion, Jason Swalwell. Jason, who had battled alcoholism himself, understood the challenges Helen faced. Together, the duo formed a strong partnership, working together remotely for nine months to improve her technique and strength, Helen made a move to Kent, where Jason lived to fully focus on training and coaching at his dedicated gym.

Helen’s victory in her category at the British Championships in July was a testament to her unwavering determination and hard work. Now, she is set to compete in the World Powerlifting Championship, which will take place in Manchester on November 23, proudly representing the United Kingdom alongside her coach, Jason.

Reflecting on her incredible journey, Helen Redhead stated,

“I’m truly honoured to be representing the United Kingdom in the WPC World Powerlifting Championships. I have struggled with anorexia and bulimia for over three decades, and at my lowest points, the idea that I would be here today doing this would have been unthinkable. It is no exaggeration to say that powerlifting and weight training saved my life, but it is the support and coaching from Jason that has got me to where I am today. There are sadly still millions of people here in the UK battling with eating disorders, and I hope my story can be an inspiration for individuals looking to turn their lives around.”

Jason Swalwell added, “Helen’s transformation is a truly inspirational story and watching her go from strength to strength has been a genuine privilege. After several months of coaching her virtually, she made the move to Kent to focus on one-to-one training at my gym, and since then, she has become part of my family. After the journey she has had to get here, Helen should be incredibly proud to be representing the UK at the World Championships. Her transformation is an inspiration to everyone, not just those struggling with eating disorders, and I wish her all the best for Manchester, where I know she’ll smash it!”