Hyaluronic Acid Demonstrates Promising Outcomes in Achilles Tendon Injuries

Newly unveiled data from the Isokinetic Football Medicine Conference in London showcases remarkable improvements in professional athletes suffering from Achilles tendon injuries. The groundbreaking treatment involves bio-inductive and multi-fractioned hyaluronic acid (HA) injections, offering hope to individuals enduring this painful and debilitating condition.

Clinical findings indicate that utilising bio-inductive and multi-fractioned hyaluronic acid for treating tendinopathies effectively stimulates the tendon’s natural self-repair mechanism. This leads to a swift reduction in pain and a rapid recovery of normal function and physiological structure of the tendon, granting individuals a pain-free ability to move. These benefits endure over time, instilling renewed optimism for those grappling with this distressing injury. The comprehensive study can be accessed here.

Dr. Matthew Stride, Isokinetic Sports Doctor and former Club Doctor at Brentford FC, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This study holds immense significance and serves as an excellent example of how tendinopathy management for elite athletes can be applied to benefit the wider population.

“Tendinopathy-associated pain and stiffness can hinder function, exercise capacity, and overall enjoyment of life. By reducing this pain, we can achieve greater efficacy in physical treatments, appropriate loading, and faster reintegration into exercise routines without invasive procedures. This is a highly exciting development, and I eagerly look forward to implementing it with many patients.”

The study comprised 60 patients (39 male and 21 female) with an average age of 32 years, all of whom were professional athletes engaged in football, volleyball, tennis, and boxing. These individuals trained for 30 hours per week, in addition to participating in competitions. The injections were meticulously guided by ultrasound, utilising hyaluronic acid with specific molecular weights ranging from 2-100-200-500 kDalton and 1MLN Dalton.

In addition to the groundbreaking treatment study, a separate investigation unveiled data on the load borne on the Achilles Tendon (AT) during exercise. The AT endures substantial stress during athletic activities and is susceptible to pathologies like tendinopathies. Understanding the mechanical loading during exercises is pivotal in devising effective prevention and rehabilitation protocols.

The research revealed that the load borne by the AT during walking ranged from 2.7 to 3.95 times body weight (BW), whereas running exerted a higher load, ranging from 4.15 to 7.71 times BW. Strengthening exercises specifically designed for the Achilles Tendon were found to mitigate and reduce the load borne during exercise.

Isokinetic Medical Group specialises in sports medicine and rehabilitation, holding the prestigious status of a FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence and serving as a renowned reference point in the international orthopaedic and sports rehabilitation sectors. Their strategic positioning of the Education and Research Department at the core of the Isokinetic system fuels innovation.

Isokinetic staunchly believes in the power of exercise as medicine, offering holistic treatment in a unique environment to optimise healing and positive transformation. Recognised by FIFA as a global Centre of Excellence, Isokinetic proudly hosts the world’s most distinguished Football Medicine Conference.

For a decade, Isokinetic London has thrived in the heart of London’s Harley Street area, drawing from a network of seven other clinics in Italy with over 35 years of experience in preventing, diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating sports and orthopaedic injuries. Their personalised approach caters to each patient’s recovery journey, whether it be an elite athlete preparing for competition or an individual battling a degenerative condition like osteoarthritis.

For further information about Isokinetic London, please visit: https://isokinetic.com/

To learn more about the Isokinetic Football Conference, kindly visit: https://isokinetic.com/