Medicana Health Group Announces UK Expansion to Meet Enhanced Healthcare Demands

Medicana Health Group, synonymous with excellence in healthcare, is set to extend its acclaimed services to the UK, responding to the heightened demand for quality healthcare.

As an emblem of excellence in patient-centred healthcare, Medicana Health Group is preparing to expand its operations to the UK, introducing its bespoke approach to care and personalised healthcare solutions. This strategic initiative aims to address the growing preference for private healthcare and insurance following the pandemic, reinforcing Medicana’s commitment to “active listening and personalised attention.” This ethos ensures a deep understanding of each patient’s needs, guaranteeing a healthcare experience that is tailored from the first encounter to the completion of aftercare, striving to redefine the standards of private healthcare in the UK.

By focusing on “active listening and personalised attention at every stage of the patient’s journey,” Medicana Health Group pledges to deliver a patient experience that is meticulously personalised and carefully planned, drawing on their proven methodology in Türkiye to instigate a transformative impact on the UK’s private healthcare system.

Navigating Through the £282 Billion UK Healthcare Landscape

The resurgence of the UK’s private healthcare sector, especially after the pandemic, has been significantly driven by a surge in self-paying patients. An increasing number of individuals are now opting for private healthcare to circumvent the NHS’s extended waiting times and to benefit from the superior quality and expertise of the independent sector. According to the Akeso report, the total healthcare expenditure in the UK for 2022 was estimated at £282 billion, with public funding accounting for approximately 80% and private funding about 20%.

Seizing this opportunity, Medicana is ready to bring its extensive expertise and a broad array of care services to the forefront of the UK’s private healthcare market. By showcasing its validated care model, encompassing everything from sophisticated diagnostics to specialised treatments, Medicana is equipped to address the growing demand for outstanding private healthcare. The organisation’s steadfast commitment to excellence, along with its pioneering approach to patient care, positions Medicana as an ideal contender to meet the healthcare needs of the UK.

Serving Millions Annually with Premier Healthcare

Each year, Medicana Health Group provides exceptional healthcare to over 5.5 million patients across the globe, utilising its 16 hospitals with extensive bed capacities. This reflects their vast experience in delivering premium healthcare and their capability to cater to the diverse needs of an international patient audience. Medicana Health Group’s expansion into the UK market is expected to lead to a significant advancement towards more compassionate, efficient, and tailored healthcare solutions, marking a milestone in their ongoing mission to enhance patient welfare and elevate healthcare standards globally.

With a rich history exceeding 30 years, Medicana’s breadth of medical expertise covers a wide range of specialities, providing top-tier services in fields such as Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Organ and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Neurosurgery, In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Genetics, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopaedics and Traumatology, and Obesity Surgery. Additionally, since 2016, Medicana Health Group has broadened its scope to include educational endeavours, offering an array of educational programmes from early childhood to higher education, both within Türkiye and internationally.