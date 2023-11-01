Roadshow Promotions Joins Forces with Vita Health Group for “Get on Board with Your Mental Health” Campaign Launch

Vita Health Group, a leading healthcare organisation committed to enhancing people’s well-being, has successfully concluded a 14-day marketing tour across Leicester and Rutland. The tour aimed to raise awareness about mental health and dispel common misconceptions surrounding this critical subject.

Vita Health Group offers integrated physical and mental health services to employers, the NHS, and private patients. In their latest campaign, they collaborated with Roadshow Promotions, a renowned provider of promotional bus solutions, to commission a specially designed single-decker bus that served as a mobile hub for promoting mental health discussions.

Titled “Get on Board with Your Mental Health,” the campaign had a significant impact on the local community as the bus visited various locations throughout the district, encouraging residents to engage in conversations about mental health. Over the course of the tour, nearly 2,000 residents boarded the bus and had the opportunity to converse with healthcare professionals, gaining valuable insights into mental health management.

To further support individuals in their mental health journeys, Vita Health Group distributed free care packs to visitors. These packs included tea and coffee sachets, along with a biscuit, encouraging recipients to take a moment of respite when feeling overwhelmed. The campaign aimed to provide practical tools while fostering an open dialogue about mental health.

Sarah Mather, Head of Marketing at Vita Health Group, expressed her satisfaction with the campaign’s success, saying, “It has been a truly successful and immersive integrated campaign. Not only did we witness steady numbers of visitors on board the bus, we also experienced a surge in website visits and social media engagements as part of our digital campaign. The whole process for commissioning the bus was remarkably easy and stress-free. With excellent communication, all we had to provide were the locations and artwork, and Roadshow Promotions took care of the rest.”

The collaboration between Vita Health Group and Roadshow Promotions showcased the effectiveness of innovative marketing strategies in addressing contemporary health issues. By bringing mental health discussions directly to the community, the campaign successfully broke down barriers and provided a platform for individuals to openly discuss their mental well-being.

Natasha Greenley, Director of Roadshow Promotions, expressed her pride in being a part of this meaningful campaign, saying, “We are incredibly proud and honoured to have been a part of this meaningful campaign alongside Vita Health Group. Being able to contribute to the important conversation around mental health, using the platform of a bus, and coinciding with Mental Health Day, means a great deal to us. We firmly believe in the power of innovative marketing solutions to make a positive impact on society, and this collaboration exemplifies that. It has been inspiring to witness the engagement and openness of the residents in Leicester and Rutland, and we look forward to continuing our support for mental health initiatives in the future.”

Through their mobile clinic and health bus hires, Roadshow Promotions assists the NHS, national organisations, and global brands in delivering health checks, treatments, awareness, and education. For more information, visit Roadshow Promotions.