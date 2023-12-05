Seatbelt Injury Survivor Endures 37 Surgeries Following Devastating Car Accident

Ashtyn White, at the age of 20, experienced a life-altering car crash where a seatbelt meant for safety tragically punctured her intestines.

Ashtyn was a passenger in a vehicle T-boned by an SUV. Despite initially being conscious, she faced severe internal bleeding and had to be resuscitated three times.

Doctors had hoped for a complete recovery after major surgery to mend her intestines. Still, Ashtyn, now 26, has since faced ongoing health complications, resulting in 37 surgeries. These operations have led to the loss of six feet of her intestines, an ovary, and a fallopian tube.

Ashtyn recalls the accident and its aftermath, sharing her journey on Instagram (@seatbeltsurvivor). She described the immediate, excruciating abdominal pain and her subsequent medically induced coma for two days during surgery.

Her ordeal started in October 2017 in Halifax, Canada. Ashtyn speaks out to promote road safety awareness and support others.

Released from the hospital after eight days, she initially mistook her symptoms – vomiting, lethargy, and abdominal pain – for average post-surgery recovery, unaware of a developing infection due to intestinal leakage.

The driver responsible for the crash was found at fault but faced no prosecution. Ashtyn has scant recollections of the crash details, suspecting the other driver’s speed as a contributing factor.

Since the accident, Ashtyn’s life has been marked by health challenges, including chronic malnourishment requiring monthly nutrient IVs, hormonal replacements, and an autoimmune condition, myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome.

Despite these adversities, Ashtyn remains optimistic. Her career aspirations in healthcare have been altered, yet she continues to work with specialists to establish a new normal. Her social life and self-perception are adapted to her day-to-day health.

Ashtyn is determined to live a fulfilling life. She draws strength from her survival and aims to assist others with similar experiences. She clings to the hope of good days ahead, a testament to her resilience and perseverance.

