Therapy For You Introduces Limbic to Revolutionise Access to Talking Therapies

Therapy For You, the esteemed NHS Talking Therapies service catering to patients in North East and South East Essex, has recently unveiled an exciting addition to their website – Limbic, an innovative mental health referral chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This cutting-edge tool is now available free of charge, simplifying the process for those seeking support and enabling them to embark on their therapeutic journey entirely online.

Promoting Wider Access to Vital Mental Health Support

With the government’s commitment to enhancing access to psychological therapies, mental health services nationwide prioritise this area, recognising its significance. However, despite the prevalence of mental health concerns affecting 1 in 4 people in the UK annually, merely 1.81 million individuals were referred to NHS Talking Therapies in 2022. Many individuals avoid seeking help due to the fear of judgment, which posed a challenge for the team at Therapy For You.

Richard Black, NHS Talking Therapies Digital Services Manager at Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), noted, “While we offer a great website where people can access our first-of-their-kind online courses and convenient ieso typed therapy, there was no solely digital route to our talking therapies. Patients previously had to make a phone call to initiate this type of treatment, which could become a source of anxiety and a significant barrier for those already struggling.”

Addressing the need for enhanced accessibility, Therapy For You identified the requirement for a quick, user-friendly online referral pathway. Through a partnership with Limbic, their website now features a clinically proven e-triage assistant that employs AI to facilitate access to a full range of mental health support online, anytime, even outside regular office hours.

The Seamless Functioning of the Limbic AI Assistant

To assist visitors on the Therapy For You website, Limbic immediately engages with users to understand how it can be of help. This intelligent chatbot directs users to immediate services like ieso typed therapy and Omni Online CBT while also enabling referrals for talking therapies like 1-1 therapy, group therapy, phone therapy, and video calls.

By asking crucial questions about demographic information, emotional well-being, and current situation, Limbic streamlines the referral process. It inquires about mood, anxiety, and day-to-day task management, completing the referral with this valuable information. Once a referral is confirmed, usually within a few hours or by the next working day, users receive a link to the service’s ‘choose and book’ system, allowing them to book an assessment appointment at their convenience.

The chatbot’s success has been remarkable, with over 4,500 people making referrals through Limbic during its first nine months. An impressive 89% of users found the new system helpful. Additionally, Therapy For You has witnessed a significant decline in phone referrals, as visitors opt for the ease and accessibility of the AI assistant.

Therapy For You emphasises that Limbic is a powerful tool for their practitioners, complementing their services and making it more convenient for patients to seek the support they need.

Moving Forward with Limbic

As the successful partnership with Limbic continues, Therapy For You recognises the potential of this innovative tool in supporting patients throughout their therapeutic journey. While the chatbot is a valuable digital innovation within the therapeutic landscape, the service remains mindful of providing alternative pathways for individuals who prefer a more personal approach.

Therapy For You remains steadfast in its mission to break down barriers to mental health access, utilising proven treatments and pioneering online therapy to help users seek meaningful help and better understand their difficulties. As they continue to explore the full potential of Limbic, the service remains dedicated to providing top-quality mental health support to the communities it serves.

For individuals aged 18 and above in South East Essex or 16 and above in North East Essex who are not currently receiving secondary mental health care or crisis services, Therapy For You stands ready to offer a range of treatment pathways, including online CBT courses, 1-1 therapy, group therapy, phone therapy, video calls, and ieso online therapy.

If you wish to learn more about their services, visit their website at www.therapyforyou.co.uk or contact 01268 739 128 (for South East Essex residents) or 01206 334 001 (for North East Essex residents). Experience the transformative power of Therapy For You and the innovative Limbic AI assistant on your path to better mental health.