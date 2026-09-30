1st Defence Locksmiths Leeds Offers Free Home Security Checks To Residents Aged 65+

LEEDS, UK. September 29th, 2026 – Local locksmith company – Local locksmith company 1st Defence Locksmiths Leeds is offering free home security checks to residents aged 65 and over across Leeds and the surrounding area, helping older homeowners identify potential weaknesses in their home security.

The initiative has been introduced as a way for the local locksmith business to support people in the community and provide some reassurance about the security of their homes.

The free checks will involve looking at areas such as external doors, locks, windows and other potential entry points, with the aim of identifying any security weaknesses.

Ben Gatenby, owner of 1st Defence Locksmiths Leeds, said: “We visit a lot of different homes, and quite often we’ll notice security issues that homeowners aren’t aware of. We wanted to do something that could genuinely help people in our local community, particularly older residents who may have concerns about the security of their home, especially coming into the winter months.”

The checks are completely free and there is no obligation to have any work carried out afterwards. If a potential security improvement is identified, 1st Defence Locksmiths Leeds will explain the options available and allow the homeowner to decide whether they wish to take any further action.

Ben Gatenby added: “Sometimes there may be no work needed at all, and that’s absolutely fine. The main thing is that people can have someone take a proper look at their home security and give them some honest advice.”

The free home security checks are available to local residents aged 65 and over in Leeds.