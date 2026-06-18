Demand for Professional CCTV Systems Grows Among Local Homeowners

Titus Alarm and CCTV has reported an uptick in enquiries from homeowners looking to have CCTV systems professionally installed as interest in home security continues to rise.

The company, which works with both residential and commercial clients in the area, says more people are turning to updated surveillance technology to help them monitor their properties and improve peace of mind.

Thanks to advances in technology, CCTV systems have become more accessible and practical, with many homeowners now selecting options that allow remote access to live footage via smartphones and other smart devices.

A spokesperson for Titus Alarm and CCTV said:

“We’re seeing more people take a proactive approach to property security. Homeowners want to know that their property is protected whether they’re at work, on holiday or simply away from home for the day. Modern CCTV systems offer an effective way to monitor what’s happening around a property at any time.”

Correct positioning and professional installation are key to achieving full coverage and ensuring compliance with privacy rules and regulations. The company supports customers by planning camera placement and tailoring each system to the specific property.

As security concerns continue to increase, CCTV is often being installed alongside complementary systems such as alarms, lighting and access control upgrades.

“Every property is different,” the spokesperson added. “The key is installing the right system in the right locations. A professionally installed CCTV system can provide valuable reassurance and help deter unwanted activity.”

The business continues to provide installation services, expert guidance and ongoing support for customers across the local area.