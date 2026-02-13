Phair Windows Begins Manufacturing Leicester-Made uPVC Windows and Doors

Phair Windows has taken a major step forward in its regional expansion by launching in-house production of uPVC windows and doors, strengthening its presence across Leicester, Leicestershire and the wider East Midlands. The family-owned company’s move into manufacturing is designed to give customers greater control over quality, delivery times and product customisation.

The well-established Leicester double glazing specialist has confirmed that it is now producing its own range of uPVC windows and doors locally, supplying homes throughout Leicestershire and neighbouring areas.

With production brought under one roof, Phair Windows now manages the entire process from survey and design to manufacturing, installation and aftercare. This integrated approach allows the company to maintain strict quality standards while offering competitive pricing.

“We’ve been installing windows and doors locally since 1998, so we know exactly what East Midlands homeowners expect,” said Rob Smith, Director of Phair Windows. “By manufacturing our own uPVC products here in Leicester, we can make sure every frame, hinge and handle lives up to that standard – and that our customers aren’t kept waiting.”

The newly introduced uPVC range has been engineered with durability and energy performance in mind. Multi-chambered frame profiles combined with high-efficiency double or triple glazing deliver strong thermal insulation, helping homeowners reduce heating costs. Carefully selected premium glass units, high-grade seals and robust fittings are designed to enhance longevity and everyday usability.

Security considerations have also been prioritised. The windows and doors feature reinforced components, advanced locking mechanisms and contemporary security technologies, offering homeowners peace of mind. All installations are supported by a comprehensive insurance-backed guarantee.

Manufacturing locally allows Phair Windows to provide extensive design flexibility, catering to both contemporary new-build properties and traditional homes. Customers can choose from casement, flush casement, tilt and turn, bay, bow and sash window styles, alongside a full range of uPVC and composite doors. A wide selection of colours, woodgrain finishes, handles and decorative glazing options is also available.

“We’ve always believed that homeowners shouldn’t have to choose between quality and value,” Rob added. “Manufacturing in-house means we can invest in better materials and more advanced technology, while still keeping our pricing fair and transparent. It also gives our customers the reassurance that their windows and doors have been built by a local team that cares about the result.”

With the manufacturing facility now fully operational, Phair Windows is welcoming homeowners, architects and trade professionals from across the region to explore the new product range and discuss future projects.

For more information, or to arrange a visit or quote, contact: