Surge in Brighton Demand for Professional TV Mounting Services as Home Screens Get Larger

With televisions now acting as a central design feature in many homes, Brighton residents are increasingly turning to professional installers to ensure their screens are mounted securely, neatly, and with a modern, streamlined appearance.

Mike Harris Aerial and Satellite has experienced growing demand for both aerial work and TV wall mounting services as homeowners look to improve their living spaces while reducing clutter and improving viewing comfort.

The company provides a specialist TV Wall Mounting Service Brighton residents can rely on for safe installation of modern televisions, including OLED, QLED, LCD and Ultra HD screens. The service includes professional bracket installation, cable management and complete home entertainment setup solutions.

According to Mike Harris Aerial and Satellite, professionally mounting a television can help improve viewing angles, free up valuable floor space and reduce the risk of televisions being damaged by accidental knocks or falls. The company works with a wide range of wall types commonly found in Brighton properties, including brick, plasterboard and timber frame constructions.

Alongside wall mounting services, the company is also recognised as one of the area’s experienced TV Aerial Fitters, offering aerial installations, repairs, Freesat services, Freeview installations and multi room TV solutions for domestic and commercial customers.

A spokesperson for Mike Harris Aerial and Satellite said: “Home entertainment technology has evolved significantly over recent years, and many homeowners want a cleaner, more modern look without visible cables or bulky TV stands. Professional installation ensures televisions are mounted safely while delivering the best possible viewing experience. At the same time, reliable aerial and satellite systems remain essential for customers who want uninterrupted access to television services.”

The company offers same day appointments where available and provides free quotations for customers across Brighton and the surrounding East Sussex area. Services include TV aerial installation, aerial repairs, satellite system upgrades, Freesat installations, TV wall mounting and complete home entertainment setups.

As demand for larger screens and integrated entertainment systems continues to grow, professional installation services are helping homeowners achieve a safer, more organised and visually appealing living space.