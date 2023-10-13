Tiles & Trims Provides Expert Support to Ceramics Artist Carrie Reichardt

Buckley-based tiling tool supplier, Tiles & Trims, lent their expertise to artist Carrie Reichardt as she prepared a piece for the British Ceramics Biennial.

Carrie had a tight deadline to transform a Ford Zodiac (donated to the team by Fat Boy Slim) into a mosaic art piece. This artwork would feature strobe lighting, music, and video interviews, celebrating UK rave culture and the birthplace of acid house, with a particular focus on Shelley’s nightclub in Longton.

Carrie, with her extensive career spanning various art forms, including film, performance, and sculpture, needed a diamond cutting disc that would provide a clean, crisp finish for cutting china plates. Tiles & Trims was more than willing to offer their advice on the best tool for the job.

David Brundell, a representative at Tiles and Trims, said, “Carrie called us to ask what we recommend when cutting china plates and naturally, we were intrigued. We recommended the Montolit Perfetto 250mm Diamond Blade and Carrie placed her order straightaway. We’re really pleased the diamond cutting disc worked and has made cutting china plates easier for Carrie and the team.”

“It was really humbling that Carrie chose to contact us for a recommendation and it shows that the team at Tiles and Trim can really help in any situation. It’s not often we get asked what’s the best Cutting disc to cut Duchess Bone China Plates and Pill Box Lids so it was good to know we helped!”

The transformed car is now proudly displayed at the British Ceramics Biennial.

Carrie praised the Montolit Perfetto disc, saying, “I already had a wet saw which I used but the disc I had used to chip all the china so I asked the team at Tiles & Trims what they would recommend to cut ceramic and they suggested I used the Montolit Perfetto. I couldn’t agree more, it cuts through bone china like butter! It’ll be useful for me going forward as I need to cut ceramics regularly and I’ve never found a disc that works that well, so this is great.”

The exhibition is open for visitors at All Saints Church in Hanley until November 5th.

You can watch a short film about the piece created by Darren Washington from One One Six here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CxC7JP1IABk/