Diisco to Highlight Smarter, More Flexible Hospitality Staffing at The National Restaurant, Pub & Bar Show 2026

Diisco, the UK hospitality gig platform connecting venues with reliable and flexible hospitality workers, will showcase its digital approach to shift-based staffing at The National Restaurant, Pub & Bar Show 2026, taking place on 16–17 September 2026 at ExCeL London.

The event will bring together hospitality operators, buyers, decision-makers, suppliers and technology providers from across the restaurant, pub and bar industry. Diisco will use the event to present its flexible staffing solution and demonstrate how technology can help hospitality businesses manage shift-based workforce requirements more effectively.

Staff shortages, unexpected absences and the ongoing difficulty of sourcing suitable workers continue to create operational challenges for hospitality businesses. Diisco is designed to simplify and speed up the process of filling individual shifts by connecting venues directly with hospitality workers through its digital platform.

Through Diisco, venues can register their business, create and publish a shift within minutes, review applications, assess worker experience and ratings, and confirm suitable workers directly through the platform.

Built specifically for the hospitality sector, the platform provides tools for real-time shift management, worker availability, messaging, applications, confirmations and payment processes.

Instead of depending on traditional agency models, Diisco gives venues a direct route to flexible hospitality workers, providing businesses with greater visibility and control over their staffing requirements.

Workers can create their own profiles, verify their identity and right to work, find relevant shifts, apply directly and develop their professional reputation through completed shifts and ratings.

Diisco is also rolling out AI-powered shift creation to help hospitality operators create and publish shifts more quickly and accurately. Intelligent automation can reduce manual data entry, standardise shift information and accelerate the process of getting roles published and filled, helping venues respond more effectively to last-minute staffing requirements.

Hasan Shahid, CEO and Co-Founder of Diisco, said: “Hospitality businesses need staffing solutions that work at the speed of the industry. Last-minute changes, busy service periods and fluctuating demand mean venues need access to reliable workers without unnecessary delays or complexity.

“Diisco was created to make that process simpler. With the addition of AI-powered shift creation, we are further reducing the time it takes for venues to get shifts live and filled.”

Diisco’s presence at The National Restaurant, Pub & Bar Show underlines the company’s ambition to engage more closely with hospitality operators and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges involved in managing flexible workforces.

Show visitors will be able to meet the Diisco team, see how the platform operates and explore how digital staffing technology can support restaurants, pubs, bars, hotels, events businesses and other hospitality operators as they respond to changing workforce demands.

Alex Temprell, Director and Co-Founder of Diisco, said: “The real challenge in hospitality is not just finding staff, but finding the right people at the right time with minimal friction. Diisco is designed to make that connection simpler for venues and workers, giving hospitality businesses a more efficient way to respond to their staffing needs.”

The National Restaurant, Pub & Bar Show forms part of the inaugural London Food & Drink Festival and will bring together thousands of food and drink trade buyers and operators alongside hundreds of exhibitors.

The show will take place:

Date: 16–17 September 2026

Venue: ExCeL London

Event: The National Restaurant, Pub & Bar Show 2026

Audience: Hospitality trade professionals and industry decision-makers

Diisco is inviting restaurant owners, pub operators, hotel managers, hospitality groups, event operators and other industry professionals attending the show to meet the team and discover how its platform can make flexible staffing simpler and more efficient.

To find out more about Diisco, visit https://diisco.app