Former IHG and Hyatt Leaders Launch First Hospitality Social Media Summit in London

The Hospitality Social Media Summit (HoSS), a new education-led event for hotels, resorts, restaurants and hospitality brands, will launch in London on 3–4 September 2026, bringing together industry leaders to focus on the evolving role of social media in hospitality marketing.

Created by Kordie and co-produced with Whitney Reynolds, former Global Director of Social Marketing at IHG Hotels & Resorts, the Summit is designed to move social media beyond content activity and into measurable commercial impact.

Alisa Kremer, Founder of Kordie said: “Hospitality social media has outgrown the content calendar. It now sits at the centre of awareness, reputation, and direct bookings, but most training has not caught up. This is a working summit where teams build the operating models they need to take social seriously at the boardroom level.”

Whitney Reynolds spent 12 years leading global social strategy, content, and creator partnerships across InterContinental, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, and other IHG brands. She built Kimpton Hotels’ social media presence from the ground up, earning Skift’s “Best Social Presence — Hotels” in its inaugural Skiftie Awards and PRWeek’s “Best Consumer Launch” for a social-media-driven campaign. A Brand Innovators “40 Under 40” marketer, Reynolds co-produces and headlines the Summit, leading the Day 1 strategic masterclass.

Whitney Reynolds said: “Today’s social media teams are being asked to do more with social media than ever before. This Summit is about providing attendees with the strategic scaffolding to meet the demands of the job. It brings a business-results-oriented perspective to the work, alongside practical frameworks teams can use immediately to drive performance and visibility.”

Joining the faculty are Laura Ferrari and Stefano Della Schiava, co-founders of SHIFT Collective, a newly launched boutique agency specialising in brand strategy and premium content for hospitality and lifestyle brands.

Ferrari served as Director of Social Media EAME at Hyatt Hotels Corporation from 2019 to 2025, where she led campaigns including the Park Hyatt Fashion Week activation across Milan, Paris, and London, the Andaz creator-led brand campaign, and the World of Hyatt TikTok launch that turned hotel teams into credible brand ambassadors for Gen Z and Millennial travellers.

Before Hyatt, she led global social media at IWC Schaffhausen, directing content productions for major campaigns, product launches, and brand partnerships — including the IWC x Santoni collaboration.

Laura Ferrari said: “Most hospitality brands have global ambitions but local execution that doesn’t quite match. The strategy exists at headquarters, but by the time it reaches the property team in a different country, something gets lost: the nuance, the platform choice, the cultural tone. The result is content that looks consistent on a brand level but doesn’t actually speak to the audience it’s meant to reach.

“That’s the gap I want to help close in this lab. Winning Hearts Worldwide is about giving teams a practical framework to move from “we want to attract international travelers” to a focused, market-fit plan they can brief and execute.”

Della Schiava brings a complementary creative and production lens, having built the global brand image of Nespresso (creating the Nespresso Content Studio across social, digital, e-commerce, and retail), Toyota Europe (the Beyond Zero 2.0 electrification campaign and the Drop by Drop purpose platform for the Olympic and Paralympic Games), and Mastercard.

Stefano Della Schiava said: “We’re living in a moment where everyone can make content, and AI is making that even easier. But for premium brands, ease is not the point. The point is distinctiveness, consistency and control. A content system is what allows a brand to stay culturally alive without becoming chaotic. It connects strategy, craft, production, governance and data into one living engine. Not to make more noise, but to make every expression of the brand feel intentional.”

Together, they will lead Winning Hearts Worldwide: Social for International Travellers, a Day 2 lab on multi-market strategy, local messaging, and measurable booking paths for global guests. Their session brings operator-level, campaign-proven experience, giving delegates practical frameworks informed by work with some of the world’s leading hospitality and lifestyle brands.

Unlike traditional conference formats, HoSS is built around implementation. No other event focuses exclusively on hospitality social media at this level. The programme combines the depth of in-person executive education with an innovative digital learning layer, including AI-powered tools and resources that extend value long after the event. Across two days, delegates work through an executive-style programme that helps hospitality teams build strategy, strengthen measurement, deepen creator partnerships, and connect social activity more directly to guest trust and direct demand.

Day 1 is a Strategic Masterclass led by Whitney Reynolds which guides delegates through the foundations of a leadership-ready social strategy, including goal-to-KPI alignment, content pillars, brand personality, audience-channel mapping, modern tactics, and reporting rhythms. Every delegate leaves with a completed Strategy on a Page.

Day 2 involves eight facilitator-led, 90-minute Practical Implementation labs focused on tangible outputs. Each lab follows a framework-to-build structure: delegates work on real scenarios, benchmark against peers, and leave with toolkits, templates, and a clear action plan.

Launching alongside the Summit is a major global research initiative. Kordie is currently conducting a benchmark study, curated by Whitney Reynolds, of more than 300 hospitality social media and marketing leaders across hotels, resorts, restaurant groups, and agencies to define the state of the industry heading into 2027. The findings, covering AI adoption, commercial attribution, team structures, and resource allocation, will be previewed exclusively at the London Summit, providing delegates and media partners with first-look data on how the world’s leading brands are evolving their digital strategies. The full report is planned for distribution to 3,000+ hospitality marketers globally.

Every delegate receives access to the HoSS Digital Hub, Kordie’s AI-powered learning platform. The Hub provides ongoing access to practical tools, templates, and expert-vetted updates, ensuring the strategies built during the Summit are successfully implemented long after the event closes.

The Summit is designed to carry internationally recognised professional accreditation. Delegates will be able to count attendance toward formal professional development requirements. Certification details will be confirmed ahead of the event.

Tickets and partnership enquiries for the London flagship are open now at hospitalitysocialsummit.com

A second edition in Madrid will follow in Q4 2026.