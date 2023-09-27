British Treasure Unveils the Sandringham Wool Bedding Assortment

Have you ever contemplated the true origins of your bedding? While it may be marketed as crafted from British wool, have you ever delved into its actual source? Amanda Oldfield, the visionary behind the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company, certainly did. When she unearthed the true provenance of British Wool bedding, it ignited a fervent commitment to rectify the situation, with the invaluable partnership of fellow Made in Britain member, Baavet.

Amanda Oldfield, co-founder of the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company, shared her journey. “Stephen and I founded Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company after I was duped into purchasing two metal beds, being led to believe they were handcrafted in Britain, and unfortunately, these practises continue today,”

As a Carbon Neutral+ company and a dedicated Made in Britain member, the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company places paramount importance on sustainability and crafting their products exclusively from 100% British-sourced raw materials. However, upon scrutinising the ethical standards of certain third-party suppliers, they redoubled their commitment to authenticity and eco-conscious objectives by severing ties and, instead, meticulously crafting all their products according to their exacting standards of traceability, courtesy of their exceptional team of artisans.

In the spring of 2023, the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company unveiled the eagerly awaited Sandringham Wool Collection of mattresses, ushering in a new echelon of luxury while redefining the concept of “hyper-local sourcing.” In an exclusive collaboration with Sandringham Estate, this collection is truly exceptional. Notably, 100% of the fleece within this range is sourced from the Aberfield sheep that graze the organic pastures of Sandringham Estate, with a small herd located less than 100 meters from the company’s workshop.

Amanda’s in-depth inquiry into the third-party products offered to customers revealed disconcerting revelations regarding the purported origins of British products and the use of imported fillings as substitutes. “When I started investigating the third-party products, we offered our customers. I was horrified to discover the origins of where these British claimed products were made or that fillings were supplemented with imported alternatives.” Amanda commented. “Especially when British wool was being sent overseas, for proclaimed ‘British’ products to be made.”

This revelation paved the way for the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company to expand the Sandringham Wool Collection and establish a partnership with fellow Made in Britain member, Baavet, to create an authentic range of British-made wool bedding.

Baavet Ltd., founded by Roger and Lesley Payne 15 years ago, was the pioneering force behind the introduction of British-made wool duvets to the British market. Their comprehensive selection of soft-filled wool bedding is produced using fleece from their own farm and local farmers, ensuring fair compensation for the wool. As devoted members of the Made in Britain community, they place a strong emphasis on quality, meticulous craftsmanship, and a profound commitment to sustainability. This collaboration, meticulously crafted over several months, unites two like-minded businesses that share a passion for their craft and a deep dedication to the environment.

“With a focus on authenticity, transparency, and quality craftsmanship, Stephen and I established the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company. It took months of research to find the right partner, but after meeting with Roger and Lesley at their workshop in Porthmadog and discussing their dedication to British-made wool bedding, I knew they were the perfect match for us.” Amanda adds. “Our values of authenticity and fairness required us to work with a fellow British manufacturer who shared the same standards. The discovery of the similarities between our family-owned companies was a perfect complement. We both value our membership in the Made in Britain association, which gives customers confidence and clarity that they purchase genuine British-made products.”

This exclusive bedding range, comprising three duvets and mattress toppers, showcases layers of sumptuous 100% Sandringham wool sourced directly from the organic pastures of Sandringham Estate. Exclusively available at the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company, this collection cannot be found anywhere else. In partnership with fellow Made in Britain member Baavet, consumers can now indulge in the unparalleled comfort of authentic British-made, traceable-to-the-farm wool bedding.