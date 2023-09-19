Holgates Beetham Holiday Park Celebrates Completion of Initial Phase of Holiday Home Development

In a major development for nature lovers, Holgates Beetham Holiday Park unveils the successful finish of its first development phase, introducing 20 pristine holiday home plots. Each plot captures a panorama of the park’s lush countryside and meadow walk. The achievement signifies Holgates’ continued commitment since taking ownership in June 2022.

Having incorporated Beetham Holiday Park into the Holgates family of parks last year, the synergy between the park’s ethos and Holgates’ overarching values became evident. Both the veteran team members and new inclusions have dedicated their efforts to upholding the natural charm and exceptional standards the park is celebrated for.

Speaking on this grand revelation, Michael Holgate, the Managing Director and owner, radiated optimism. “It is a very exciting time for Beetham. Following the acquisition last year, making it the tenth holiday park in our group, we’re delighted to be welcoming the first owners onto our new development plots facing the meadow walk. What makes this even more special is that the planning permission for the development was in place prior to the park joining our group, so the development has been a long time in the making.”

These freshly minted holiday home plots offer vacationers a golden ticket to the enchanting beauty of Cumbria throughout the year. The maiden phase has already seen two fortunate owners embrace their home-away-from-home, set against Beetham’s serene backdrop.

Holgates Beetham Holiday Park is cradled in Beetham’s picturesque setting, which is part of the Silverdale and Arnside AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty). The new development ensures not just mesmerising vistas but also an invitation to a vibrant holiday community that values nature-infused respites from the daily grind.

The park’s overarching mission remains clear: to craft moments that families hold close to their hearts. With the unveiling of the initial four plots, Holgates Beetham Holiday Park’s journey has only just commenced. The roadmap ahead includes the unveiling of the remaining 16 plots, some of which are expansive lodge plots, slated for completion by 2024.