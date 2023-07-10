Indulge in Luxurious Pampering and Yoga Classes Aboard Dior’s Exquisite Yacht

Dior invites you to embark on an opulent journey of self-care and relaxation with their exclusive yacht experience, offering extravagant pampering treatments and rejuvenating yoga sessions.

On this floating sanctuary, guests can indulge in beauty sessions onboard, priced at £580, ensuring a lavish and personalised experience. Additionally, fitness enthusiasts can partake in invigorating classes for £240, tailored to enhance both body and mind.

The luxurious vessel boasts a sundeck adorned with Dior-branded parasols and double sunbeds, providing an idyllic setting for soaking up the sun’s rays. To enhance the sensory experience, guests can revel in the shower and hot tub facilities on the top deck.

Descending below deck, a collection of exquisitely designed treatment rooms awaits, adorned with designer furniture, ensuring an environment of unrivalled sophistication.

Taking place between July 3rd and 14th, this exceptional cruise navigates the scenic River Seine in Paris, offering a picturesque backdrop for this extraordinary voyage of self-indulgence.

Yoga enthusiasts are presented with an array of enticing class options, catering to diverse preferences. Whether it’s the ‘detox flow,’ ‘respirology & postural stretching,’ or ‘pilates flow,’ each session is meticulously crafted to foster rejuvenation and inner harmony. For those seeking an invigorating challenge, the boat also offers a rigorous HIIT class, providing an opportunity to elevate the heart rate while surrounded by sheer luxury.

Each yoga session and fitness class extends for a delightful two-hour duration, allowing ample time for deep relaxation and complete immersion in the French fashion house’s floating haven.

As guests embark on this lavish journey, they can further indulge in a range of exquisite treatments. From detoxifying experiences to hydro-facials and slimming massages, every service is meticulously designed to restore vitality and enhance well-being.

Embrace the allure of Dior’s extraordinary yacht experience, where luxury, pampering, and rejuvenation converge to create an unparalleled sanctuary of indulgence.