The contract will see LTi Metaltech manufacture Mk3 500-litre lost-paddle liquid waste drums for the Dounreay Cementation Plant, supporting the site’s ongoing work to safely manage and treat radioactive liquid waste.

Dounreay is one of the UK’s major nuclear decommissioning sites, where complex operations continue to address the legacy of its nuclear research and development activities. The specialist drums will support the site’s waste management programme, contributing to the safe and responsible management of nuclear materials.

Manufactured at LTi Metaltech’s Oxfordshire facility, the drums will be produced to stringent nuclear quality requirements, with controlled fabrication and welding processes, rigorous inspection and material traceability throughout production.

The contract will draw on LTi Metaltech’s established expertise in high-integrity serial manufacturing, combining specialist welding capabilities, advanced production processes and robust quality assurance systems to deliver consistent, repeatable products at scale.

Deliveries will be phased over the contract period in line with NRS programme requirements, with LTi Metaltech working closely with NRS and project stakeholders to meet the required technical, quality and delivery standards.

Edgar Rayner, Managing Director of LTi Metaltech, said: “This is an important contract for LTi Metaltech and another significant step in strengthening our position within the UK nuclear supply chain.

“Manufacturing 1,600 specialist drums requires more than production capacity. It demands consistency, technical expertise and a strong commitment to quality throughout every stage.

“These are capabilities we’ve developed over many years, supporting customers in industries where safety and reliability are critical.

“We’re proud to be working with Nuclear Restoration Services and contributing to the UK’s nuclear decommissioning mission. It’s a clear example of our ethos of Making Stuff That Matters – delivering high-integrity products that support work of national importance.”

Charlie Graham, Head of Waste Operations and Logistics at Nuclear Restoration Services, said: “We are delighted to have awarded the contract as it marks a major milestone in the Dounreay Cementation Plant Programme of Work. The award introduces a new manufacturer for the specialist drums which we hope will strengthen the supply chain capability and provide future opportunities for LTi.

“Visiting the team and the manufacturing facilities at Abingdon has provided confidence that we have made the right choice. We are looking forward to working together with the first production units scheduled for early next year.”

The award further strengthens LTi Metaltech’s growing presence in the UK nuclear sector, building on its wider manufacturing experience across highly regulated industries and its commitment to supporting long-term nuclear decommissioning programmes.

As part of the wider LTi Group, LTi Metaltech benefits from additional engineering and manufacturing expertise, including specialist nuclear fabrication experience within its sister company, LTi Vessco.

The contract also demonstrates the contribution of UK manufacturing to the country’s nuclear decommissioning mission, providing the specialist skills, manufacturing capacity and quality assurance needed to deliver safety-critical products.