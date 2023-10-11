Logic Design Unveils Innovative AI-Powered Article Writing Service, ArticleStack, for UK Businesses

Logic Design, an award-winning website design and digital marketing agency, has introduced ArticleStack, a cutting-edge AI writing service.

Leveraging the expertise of the Logic Design team with over 15 years in the industry, ArticleStack offers UK business owners, in-house marketing teams, and agencies an efficient article writing service with added value.

Launched this week, ArticleStack is designed to save businesses time and provide high-quality content on a regular basis. Managed by content writers, optimised by SEO experts, and produced at scale with AI, it serves as an all-in-one solution to boost website traffic for businesses.

In response to the growing influence of AI technology, Logic Design has embraced it to enhance their article writing services. With a professional marketing team overseeing the process and ensuring quality control, it offers a risk-free process, further improved with input from their search engine optimisers. AI-powered writing also ensures reliability in areas like grammar and spelling, building credibility and customer trust in business services.

In addition to maintaining websites with regular content updates, articles are crafted with the relevant target audience and searchers in mind. ArticleStack provides various blog writing packages and the opportunity to test a first article for free. Additional benefits include free replacements or edits for unsatisfactory content, as well as the inclusion of relevant images, internal links, and meta tags.

Subscribing to this AI-powered service is as simple as following four easy steps: selecting the desired volume of monthly articles (ranging from two to five pieces), completing billing details during checkout, filling out an essential questionnaire, and receiving the content in your inbox within ten days. Alternatively, the content can be posted directly from ArticleStack to a business’s website, increasing blog traffic and reaching target audiences without any intermediary hassle.

Howie Connelly, Director at Logic Design, commented, “At Logic Design, we’re so excited to go on this new venture and use all of our professional skills as well as our tried and tested tools to create blog articles at scale for companies that don’t have time to do it themselves. We’re proud of our high standard of work and want to share it with more businesses by offering an efficient solution that doesn’t compromise on quality.”

Keith Bradley, Director at Logic Design, added, “Targeted article writing must be supported by thorough keyword research which is a time-consuming task – and we can take that off your hands, so you can focus on doing what you love. Delivered consistently every month into your inbox, ArticleStack gives you peace of mind that your website is being continuously updated with fresh, optimised and quality content.”

For more information on ArticleStack, visit www.articlestack.co.uk.