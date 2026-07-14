Comedy Influencer Nicole Murawska Partners with Manchester Private Hospital for Breast Augmentation Journey

MANCHESTER, UK. July 14th, 2026 – Leading UK elective surgery provider, Leading UK elective surgery provider, Manchester Private Hospital , has today announced that popular comedic Gen Z influencer Nicole Murawska has chosen their facility for her upcoming breast augmentation procedure.

Nicole Murawska is best known for her popular TikTok account (@nicolemuraaa), where she has gained over 1.1 million followers with her deadpan brand of comedy. Her viral skits—ranging from conversations with inanimate objects like trash cans and bushes, to her iconic warnings for people to “stay indoors” because she’s out on the town—have made her a standout creator.

Earlier this year, her mainstream appeal was cemented when she interviewed television legend Jonathan Ross for the launch of the new Channel 4 show, Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing.

“I’m having the breast augmentation because I know it will make me feel way more confident within myself,” said Nicole Murawska.

“It might sound silly, but I feel like I was always meant to have big boobs and just didn’t get them! It will be so nice this summer to wear outfits I couldn’t before. I’m still very confident in myself, but it’ll be great not having to rely on a push-up bra as much—lol!

“I chose Manchester Private Hospital because a friend in social media recommended them. I saw her posts and her results looked absolutely amazing. So far, the care during my consultations and phone calls has been so good.

“I mentioned I was a bit nervous, as I’m sure everyone is, but they’ve been so reassuring and kept that in mind the whole time.”

Manchester Private Hospital boasts an elite medical team, including resident consultant Mr. Shivram Singh—the UK’s longest-serving and most respected plastic surgeon—alongside leading consultant surgeon Mrs. Lopa Patel and a permanent team of up to 20 surgeons.

Clinical Lead Mrs. Debra Byrne (RGN) heads up the team, ensuring strict consistencies in clinical care from a patient’s very first consultation through to 24 months post-operation.

Pankaj Kishore, Director of Manchester Private Hospital , commented: “We’re delighted that Nicole has chosen our hospital for this life-changing procedure. We pride ourselves on the unparalleled support and clinical care we offer our patients.

“Hearing that we were recommended by one of Nicole’s friends is the best review we could possibly receive. We look forward to supporting Nicole through her journey and following her experience on social media.”