Definition Health and Horder Healthcare Partner to Digitally Enhance Surgical Pathways for Over 6,500 Patients

Definition Health, a leading provider of personalised digital health solutions, has announced a new partnership with Horder Healthcare, a healthcare charity celebrated for its excellence in orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care.

This collaboration represents a significant step in integrating digital solutions to improve patient care at The Horder Centre in East Sussex, a specialist hospital known for orthopaedic surgeries such as hip and knee replacements.

Horder Healthcare will implement Definition Health’s LifeBox platform to transform pre-operative assessments for over 6,500 patients annually. The digital solution allows patients to complete medical questionnaires from home, reducing the need for in-person or telephone assessments. This streamlined approach enhances surgical workflows and ensures personalised care for every patient.

Advancing Digital Transformation in Healthcare

As the UK’s leading independent hospital for hip and knee replacements, The Horder Centre is at the forefront of orthopaedic innovation. Through this partnership, it aims to refine pre-operative processes and reinforce its commitment to operational excellence and patient-centred care.

“We are delighted to partner with Horder Healthcare to enhance the surgical journey for patients,” said Sandeep Chauhan, CEO and Co-Founder of Definition Health.

“The LifeBox platform is designed to improve pre-operative efficiency, optimise patient care, and ultimately support hospitals in delivering better health outcomes. We believe that this collaboration aligns with Horder Healthcare’s dedication to delivering the highest standard of care.”

Transforming Patient Care and Streamlining Operations

LifeBox empowers patients to actively participate in their healthcare journey, helping them prepare for surgery while reducing unnecessary hospital visits. The platform enables pre-operative assessments via mobile phones, tablets, or computers, making it particularly valuable for patients with mobility challenges. Additionally, LifeBox provides educational resources, including videos and information leaflets, to give patients confidence and clarity about their upcoming procedures.

For clinical teams, LifeBox centralises patient data, enabling early identification of potential health concerns. This proactive approach helps reduce surgical delays and cancellations while ensuring patients needing specialist reviews or additional anaesthetist consultations receive timely attention. By embracing Definition Health’s digital solutions, Horder Healthcare anticipates more efficient workflows and faster, more comprehensive pre-operative assessments.

Tara Thomas, Head of Clinical Services at The Horder Centre, commented: “At Horder Healthcare, we are embarking on our digital agenda with the application of LIFEBOX digital pre-assessment. This will allow our patients to be involved in their journey with us from the outset. With support from our collaboration with the Definition Health team, we will be able to provide a much more informative platform for patients to share valuable information in preparation for a pre-assessment and access documents, videos, and information leaflets about their upcoming surgery.”

Supporting Environmental Goals

Beyond operational and clinical benefits, LifeBox also supports Horder Healthcare’s environmental goals by reducing paper-based communication and minimising in-person visits. These changes help lower the hospital’s carbon footprint and promote sustainability.

“This shift will reduce the amount of paper documents our patients receive through the post, lowering our carbon footprint while also providing a more efficient way of managing patients through the early stages of their pathway,” said Tara Thomas.

“The interactive nature of the platform will allow us to manage much of the pathway in the comfort of the patient’s home. We anticipate a reduction in on-site appointments, which can present challenges for some of our patients due to our demographic and age group. Horder Healthcare is committed to digital transformation, with LifeBox marking the beginning of our journey toward a fully integrated Electronic Patient Record in the future.”