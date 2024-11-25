Karen Benegmos-Sanders Appointed as Managing Director of OMRON Healthcare Europe, Effective 1st December 2024

OMRON Healthcare Europe has announced the appointment of Karen Benegmos-Sanders as its new Managing Director, with the role taking effect on 1st December 2024. Karen will succeed David Menko, who has led the organisation successfully since December 2021.

Under Menko’s leadership over the past three years, OMRON Healthcare Europe has consistently outperformed financial expectations, thanks to his strategic vision and the efforts of the leadership team. Among them, Karen Benegmos-Sanders, in her position as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, played a vital role in achieving these outstanding results, ensuring the company is well-positioned for ongoing success across the EMEA region.

Due to personal circumstances, Menko’s planned transition into a new international role within the company for Fiscal Year 2025 was deemed unfeasible. By mutual agreement, he will step down to enable a smooth leadership handover.

Since joining OMRON Healthcare Europe in February 2022, Karen Benegmos-Sanders has been instrumental in driving the organisation’s commercial operations. Her customer-centric leadership style has been pivotal in revitalising the company, fostering a culture of high performance and operational efficiency. André van Gils, Senior General Manager and Executive Officer at OMRON Healthcare Corporation, commented: “We are excited to welcome Karen into her new role. Her deep understanding of the business and dedication to our mission will be critical as we aim for continued growth in the second half of our SF2030 strategy.”

Karen Benegmos-Sanders expressed her enthusiasm for the appointment, saying: “I am honoured and excited to lead OMRON Healthcare Europe and inspired by our mission to improve lives. I believe we are uniquely positioned to become a leader in Integrated Care by providing best in class device and service solutions that prevent chronic diseases and improve patient care. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and partners to successfully advance OMRON’s growth vision and impact on people’s well-being.”

Headquartered in Hoofddorp, The Netherlands, OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V. is the healthcare division serving Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in over 74 countries and includes manufacturing and R&D facilities in Italy.