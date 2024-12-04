Lyphe Dispensary Unveils Noidecs V Collection – Affordable Medical Cannabis Solutions

Lyphe Dispensary is proud to introduce the expanded Noidecs V collection, a high-quality yet affordable range of medical cannabis products shaped by patient feedback.

Following the successful launch of Noidecs Vital Platinum OG in June 2024, the collection now includes four additional SKUs designed to simplify the medical cannabis selection process for patients. The Noidecs VOne to VFour product line, formerly known as Vital, features a diverse range of full flower medical cannabis products: VOne, VTwo, VThree, and VFour.

VOne is tailored for those seeking gentle relief or new to medical cannabis, offering the lowest THC levels. With each product in the range providing progressively higher THC content, VFour caters to experienced patients requiring stronger therapeutic effects, all while maintaining affordability. This tiered system empowers patients to find the most suitable formulation for their individual needs.

“Patients are advocating for lower cost, yet sustainable options, and we want them to know that Lyphe is not only listening but taking action,” said Hayley Thompson, Managing Director at Lyphe Clinic. “The Noidecs VOne-VFour line aims to bridge the gap between quality and cost, offering patients a reliable and accessible option for managing their health conditions.”

This new range underscores Lyphe’s dedication to providing cost-effective medical cannabis solutions without sacrificing quality or freshness. By leveraging economies of scale and a streamlined supply chain, patients benefit from reduced prices while enjoying consistent quality and optimal THC content.

While the launch of VThree signals exciting progress for patients, changes to MHRA’s stance on no objection letters mean that the branding of “Vital” will evolve in the future, although its core principles remain unchanged.

Noidecs VThree will be available to qualifying medical cannabis patients starting Winter 2024, with the remainder of the range set to launch in early 2025. Further announcements will follow soon.