Herballea looks beyond Hampshire as Mila Bancah plans workshops and digital expansion

FLEET, UK. October 8th, 2026 – Following its early growth through local markets and personal consultations, Herballea is preparing to reach a broader audience with new educational workshops and a planned website relaunch. Founded by Fleet-based Medical Herbalist Mila Bancah, the business is building on its Hampshire presence while exploring ways to connect with people interested in herbal medicine across the UK.

Mila qualified and became certified as a Medical Herbalist in May, completing five years of specialist training with Heartwood Education. Her education included 550 hours of supervised clinical practice and study in anatomy, physiology, pathology, pharmacology and clinical medicine. She is also a registered member of the National Institute of Medical Herbalists (NIMH).

Herballea has developed a presence at markets across the region, where Mila showcases her herbal remedies, teas and blends to local customers. These face-to-face events have played an important role in introducing people to the business and its products.

Interest in traditional herbal practices has also helped bring attention to Herballea’s range of herbal teas.

For Mila, the business is about more than products. Her approach places emphasis on getting to know each client and understanding their individual circumstances. A complimentary 20-minute discovery call allows prospective clients to discuss their needs before deciding whether to pursue a personalised herbal medicine consultation.

“The individual relationship is a very important part of the work,” said Mila. “Every person is different, and my aim is to combine traditional herbal knowledge with modern clinical understanding while taking the time to understand the individual.”

Mila’s approach has been influenced by her upbringing in Poland, where her grandmother regularly used medicinal plants in everyday life. After moving to England with her husband in 2003, Mila settled in Hampshire, where she later pursued formal training in medical herbalism.

Her grandmother’s use of plants remained an important personal influence and helped inspire the career change that eventually led to Herballea.

The five-year training programme gave Mila a comprehensive clinical foundation, with a qualification at Level 6, equivalent to bachelor’s degree level. She now combines this academic and practical preparation with knowledge of traditional herbal approaches in her patient work.

To build on its existing community presence, Herballea plans to launch practical workshops from late October. These sessions will introduce participants to selected herbal remedies and demonstrate techniques that may be adapted for use at home.

Mila is also exploring the possibility of delivering workshops online in the future. This would allow Herballea to engage with a wider audience beyond its immediate Hampshire base.

A website relaunch is planned for later in the year, creating another opportunity to develop the business’s reach. The refreshed platform is intended to support Herballea’s growth as Mila looks towards 2027 and builds on her established work in markets and consultations.

Instagram remains an important communication channel, with Mila sharing educational posts, business news, product information and insights into the inspiration behind her herbal blends and remedies.

“I want Herballea to grow steadily and responsibly,” Mila said. “The focus is on education, individual consultations and creating opportunities for people to understand more about herbal medicine.”

With plans to expand its educational offering and strengthen its online presence, Herballea is working towards a wider reach while maintaining the local relationships and individual approach that have shaped its development so far.