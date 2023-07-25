The Laser Club Offers FREE Laser Hair Removal for PCOS Sufferers

The Laser Club, in collaboration with UK registered charity PCOS Relief, is delighted to announce a special offer of 2 x FREE face laser sessions for any female officially diagnosed with PCOS and/or endometriosis. With no strings attached, this partnership aims to assist women facing the challenges of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which affects nearly 12% of women and can lead to various symptoms, including acne, pain, weight gain, fertility issues, and excess hair growth, especially facial hair.

Excess facial hair can significantly impact confidence and lead to issues such as ingrown hairs and irritation, while excess hair in other areas like the chest, groin, and back can also be common for those with PCOS.

Laser Hair Removal provides an effective solution by targeting the hair follicles, eliminating the hair, soothing irritation, and improving the skin’s appearance. For women with excess hair due to PCOS, Laser Hair Removal can be life-changing.

The Laser Club is proud to offer this opportunity as PCOS treatment options on the NHS are limited and often delayed. A PCOS diagnosis can take years, leaving many sufferers without proper treatment.

Using the world’s most potent hair removal machine, The Primelase HR by Cocoon Medical, The Laser Club ensures virtually pain-free and rapid sessions, with legs being lasered in as little as 5 minutes. The recommended interval between sessions is 6-8 weeks, and while the minimum suggested package includes 6 sessions, some may require more or ongoing maintenance sessions.

The Laser Club was founded by wives Carley & Ciara Jones in Manchester and has grown rapidly over 2.5 years, with locations in Manchester, Leeds, and Alderley Edge, Cheshire. Their first international site is soon to be announced.

Carley expressed her and Ciara’s gratitude for being able to help other women struggling with PCOS, stating, “We feel incredibly fortunate to be in a position to support women dealing with PCOS. Our aim is to raise awareness that there are better options than waxing or plucking, and you don’t need to suffer any longer – we are here to help. There is absolutely no limit to the number of free sessions we will provide for this cause.”

Laser Hair Removal is the central focus of The Laser Club’s services, and they have gained a reputation for delivering incredible results and receiving exceptional customer reviews.

For more information or to book a free consultation and patch test, visit www.laserclub.co.uk. Take advantage of this opportunity and reclaim your confidence and comfort with The Laser Club’s expert care.