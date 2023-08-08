Captivating Annual Event: 200-Strong Herd of Horses Swims Across Channel

A mesmerizing spectacle unfolded as over 200 wild ponies embarked on their annual swim across a channel to a neighbouring island, guided by a team of ‘saltwater cowboys’. The breathtaking event marked the 98th Chincoteague Pony Swim, orchestrated by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company in Virginia State, USA.

In awe-inspiring footage, the wild horses were gently herded through the waters, capturing the essence of this remarkable tradition. The video quickly gained viral attention on Facebook, amassing over 626,000 views and nearly 2,000 comments.

The Chincoteague Pony Swim involves selecting foals from a herd on Assateague Island and guiding them across the channel to Chincoteague Island. Upon reaching their new home, the ponies are paraded through the streets before reaching the Carnival Ground.

The primary objective of this event is to manage foal population by separating them from the larger herd. The separated foals are then put up for auction, with the proceeds contributing to the fire service and supporting the veterinary care of the wild herd. A portion of the funds is also directed towards a local charity, different every year.

An enchanting tradition unfolds as the first pony to touch the shore is designated as King or Queen Neptune. This distinguished pony is presented in a raffle during the auction. This year, the honour was bestowed upon a chestnut-coloured pony bearing the number 70.

Certain foals are classified as ‘buyback ponies’, auctioned solely for naming rights. Following the auction, these ponies are returned to the wild herd on Assateague Island.

The captivating video garnered astonishment from social media users, who were enthralled by the grandeur of the event and the natural beauty it showcased. The awe-struck comments highlighted the wonder of witnessing such a harmonious interaction between humans and animals, and the awe-inspiring connection with nature.

As the Chincoteague Pony Swim continues to capture hearts and imaginations, it stands as a testament to the enduring bond between humans, wildlife, and the preservation of cherished traditions.